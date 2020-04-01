Be aware of fraudsters

Residents of especially Gobabis are warned against fraudsters coming into your homes to give Covid-19 information. Photo: Omaheke Regional Council

Residents in the Omaheke region are warned against suspicious public awareness campaigns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in Gobabis.

The Covid-19 regional multi-sectoral coordination committee has learned about people going door to door claiming to be giving information about the Coronavirus. “These people are reportedly travelling in a Toyota pick-up with a South African number plate,” a statement read from the office of the Governor. They are also reportedly distributing surgical masks and gloves to residents.

Awareness campaigns against Covid-19 are carried out by the health extension officers in the ministry of health and social services. “The regional directorate does not distribute masks to households as the use of surgical masks by the general public is discouraged. Masks are only used by those taking care of patients or patients that show symptoms,” it read.

Residents are discouraged to allow unidentified and suspicious persons claiming to be sharing information into their homes. When in doubt, call the regional directorate at 062 577 000 to confirm the legitimacy of such campaigns.

People are encourage to remain calm, practice hygiene and cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

