Be factual of green hydrogen, expert warns
09 February 2022 | Energy
Experts urge Namibia to take a cautionary and clear-eyed approach to the promise of green hydrogen boosting Namibia’s development goals.
Speaking at a Namibia Scientific Society panel talk on Tuesday, Dr Detlof von Oertzen, an independent Namibian consultant who works on energy, environment and radiation related issues, said while Namibia is well situated to play a meaningful role in the global energy transition, we must remain realistic to ensure opportunities in renewable energy benefit the country.
“It is very important that we begin to be fact-based about things; that the irrational exuberance and these inflationary stories we hear are toned down, and that a sense of realism comes in, into asking what is it that we need to do so that we can benefit from this leap into green hydrogen, which holds many opportunities.”
He added that Namibia is particularly well placed to benefit, because “it makes so much sense to do in a country that is drenched in sun and wind”.
Nevertheless, he added: “At the same time let us not provide leverage to those who are mere investors and who may not have the same views that we have in terms of Namibia’s development.”
Last year, Namibia made international headlines with the announcement of the selection of HYPHEN Hydrogen Energy as the preferred bidder for a U$9.4 billion green hydrogen project - almost the size of the Namibian economy - to be developed in the Tsau //Khaeb National Park, near the coastal town of Lüderitz.
The Scientific Society talk held on Tuesday, under the same title of a paper published by Von Oertzen last year, asked panelists to discuss the “Issues, Challenges & Opportunities to Develop Green Hydrogen in Namibia”.
Von Oertzen on Tuesday said that green hydrogen does hold many opportunities for Namibia, but cautioned that “the irrational exuberance we sometimes see and hear, particularly by people who are paid to talk up these things, is not really reflective of the actual capacity to bring business to Namibia. I am worried about this.”
“I would think that a more humble approach about what we really can and what our trajectory is would benefit us,” he said.
Agendas
At Tuesday’s talk Von Oertzen warned that unmatched investment come with potential pitfalls and Namibia should ensure that the agendas of international investors align with Namibia’s development goals.
“Frankly, I am not of the opinion that if you outsource your development pathway to commercial developers that this will necessarily result in outcomes that will be optimal for Namibia,” he said.
Von Oertzen further cautioned that the large financial numbers at play creates an “unnaturally strong leverage … leverage in terms of negotiating what is best for Namibia versus what is the interest of the investor.”
Von Oertzen’s paper, released in December, also cautioned that “celebrations that green hydrogen is set to transform Namibia’s economy remain premature. Realism is needed to change Namibia’s notoriously slow delivery on promises that are essential for expansionary programs,” further, that “unshackling bureaucratic hurdles, fast- tracking the delivery of suitable land for development, creating access to water and many others are examples of issues that must be urgently addressed.”