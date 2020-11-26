Be financially savvy this Black Friday

26 November 2020 | Banking

With Black Friday tomorrow, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around Black Friday can easily lead to financial woes especially in these trying times.
Elzita Beukes, FNB Communication Manager, says that you can avoid getting into financial distress over Black Friday by doing the following:
• Plan your budget and be honest with yourself on what you can afford.
• Do your research ahead of time. You need to know exactly what you want to buy and determine the price of those goods upfront. Buy only what you need and not because something is on sale.
• Don’t use a credit card to buy non-essential or luxury goods. Consumers should also remember that credit incurs interest.
• If you’re tapping into your long-term savings or emergency saving funds, this also suggests that you cannot afford to be spending on Black Friday.
“Sometimes we are lured by the excitement, appealing marketing and are tempted to buy goods simply because we are told that the prices have been reduced. However, it’s important to understand whether there has been any substantial reduction in the price of the item you wish to buy.
“The easiest way to determine if there has been a decrease is to track the price over a period of time. Do not be tempted to spend excessively, and if you have a list of what you want to buy and a budget, stick to it.
“In these tough economic times, we need to be more prudent and stricter about our spending habits. Just because something is labelled cheaper on Black Friday doesn’t always mean that you must buy it,” Beukes concludes.

Similar News

 

New campaign ignites patriotism

1 month - 27 October 2020 | Banking

Get Local #GoBeyond – this is Bank Windhoek’s new swipe campaign that is aimed at stimulating patriotism in light of the global pandemic challenges.According to...

Covid: The REAL impact on the Namibian economy

1 month - 14 October 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoAfter the first outbreak was reported in December 2019, the World Health Organisation officially characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic on 11 March...

Cleaner cooking at Omaheke feeding scheme

1 month - 13 October 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia handed over 260 aprons to community members who on a rotational basis volunteer to prepare and serve meals to learners in the Omaheke...

FNB is ‘Best in Namibia’

1 month - 08 October 2020 | Banking

Global Finance voted First National Bank (FNB) is the best bank in the country at the magazine’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.FNB...

Eiman takes reigns of DBN’s SME Finance

1 month - 01 October 2020 | Banking

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) SME Finance department.This move follows the...

DBN settles its first bond

2 months ago - 23 September 2020 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia settled DBN20 – the first bond that it issued under its N$2.5 billion Medium-Term Note Programme listed on the Namibian...

Bank announces executive level changes

2 months ago - 01 September 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Zenaune Kamberipa as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2020. Kamberipa will be taking over from James...

Katjaerua to lead BAN for next five years

3 months ago - 18 August 2020 | Banking

The board of directors of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) announced the appointment of Brian Katjaerua as the organisation’s new chief executive for a...

Protecting yourself against cybercrime

3 months ago - 18 August 2020 | Banking

Windhoek • Johnny TruterWorldwide studies indicate that approximately five billion people were active internet users in July 2020 – equal to 59% of the global...

FirstRand appoints Kapeng as Treasurer

3 months ago - 05 August 2020 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia announced the appointment of Selma Kapeng (pictured) as the new Group Treasurer and member of the FirstRand Executive Committee, effective 1 October 2020....

Latest News

130k raised for autism in...

22 hours ago | Sports

The final event in the Nedbank for Autism Series takes place on Saturday (28 November) at the Omeya Golf Club south of Windhoek.The series was...

Beste MIV-behandelingsopsies vir pasgeborenes

22 hours ago | Health

Navorsers van die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) is op soek na die veiligste en doeltreffendste behandeling vir babas met ’n hoё risiko om MIV op te...

Stand up and say ‘enough!’

22 hours ago | Crime

Enough! That’s what we say, today and every day, to all forms of violence against women and girls. Enough to domestic violence. Enough to rape....

What is POA?

22 hours ago | Life Style

When searching for homes on property portals, it is not uncommon for the letters “POA” to appear instead of the listing price. Short for Price...

Be financially savvy this Black...

22 hours ago | Banking

With Black Friday tomorrow, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around...

Black Friday: A chance to...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Salom HaidulaAccording to the economic effects of price discounts, a price discount provides a monetary gain, an incentive to encourage consumers to purchase...

Save a life – donate...

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) urges Namibians to donate blood urgently in a bid to improve critically low blood stock levels.According to Manager: Donor Recruitment...

Music in unity this weekend

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian composers Eslon Hindundu, Osmond Oweseb, Linnette Muramba, Himeetjua Kajau and Engelhardt Uneab, together with the Vox Vitae Singers, have teamed up to host the...

Public participation needed

2 days ago - 24 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] parties have until 1 December to review two proposed projects on exploration activitiesfor base, rare and precious metals in the Otjozondjupa region.According...

Load More