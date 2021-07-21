Be vigilant of ‘law enforcer’

21 July 2021 | Police

It has come to the attention of Nampol that there is a person introducing himself as “chief
inspector” is going around asking for money to continue investigating police cases.
According to a statement by NamPol, the individual is claiming to be chief inspector Martin Josef
Nekundi from the Special branch. “He calls complainants or victims of crime and informs them that
he is the investigator appointed to their case because previous investigators failed to apprehend the
culprits,” the statement read. He then requests complainants to pay him so that he can help himself
while busy with the investigation because government is bankrupt.
“In some cases he demands account numbers and PIN numbers from the complainant and
withdraws lots of money from their accounts.”
In light of this, NamPol is warning the public that this person is not a member of the force and not
mandated to perform police duties. “Police officers and investigators will not demand payment for
service delivery from public members and if something in this nature does happen, it should be
reported at the nearest police station.”

Similar News

 

NamPol very visible this Easter

3 months ago - 01 April 2021 | Police

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) will continue to carry out its strategies and operations that reduce opportunities for criminal activities countrywide during the Easter holiday, spokesperson...

‘Join crime prevention forums’ – Shikongo

4 months ago - 08 March 2021 | Police

NamPol’s Khomas Regional Commander Commissioner Joseph Shikongo appealed to members of the community to join crime prevention forums to effectively fight crime in the region.Shikongo...

Stone-throwing mischief lands teenagers in hot water

5 months ago - 11 February 2021 | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] young woman is suing the Namibian police for more than N$500 000 claiming they beat and bullied her when she was 14-years-old...

Man sues police for N$900 000

5 months ago - 01 February 2021 | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] unemployed man is suing the Namibian police and three police officers for close to N$1 million for allegedly being assaulted to such...

Safety tips for the festive season

7 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Police

Statistics show that during holidays such as the coming festive season, there is a high or significant increase in property crimes. Criminals take advantage to...

Beaten with AK-47 until unconscious

10 months ago - 07 September 2020 | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] lawsuit brought by a civilian against the Namibian police and army centres around an alleged savage attack on a woman by a...

Street vendor and City Police at loggerheads

10 months ago - 31 August 2020 | Police

The City Police opened a case of assault against a street vendor for allegedly attacking and assaulting a female officer in the capital on Friday.In...

Homeless police officer moves into empty government flat

11 months ago - 20 August 2020 | Police

Yvonne Tjijeura is a 42-year-old police officer and a mother of six children who illegally moved into an empty government flat in Pionierspark, citing her...

‘Demonstration of police power’

11 months ago - 17 August 2020 | Police

Three police vehicles arrived at the Lifestyle SuperSpar at Maerua Mall on Thursday evening shortly after 17:00. “The next minute the team was standing in...

Search for Shannon continues

1 year - 20 July 2020 | Police

Nearly three months after the search for 22-year old Shannon Wasserfal began, NamPol said that a reward of N$50 000 is being offered for information...

Latest News

NMH postpones Expo, throws weight...

21st of July 12:53 | Local News

Covid-19 has impacted us everyone, but mostly changed the way business is done.“To survive, we need to adapt to new circumstances as well as join...

Keep booze at bay ...

21st of July 12:52 | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda has urged against the idea of setting up shebeens next to a house on the same erf, saying shebeens have unpleasant...

Transforming agribusinesses into generational enterprises

21st of July 12:50 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiBuilding a sustainable and reputable farming business is a journey that requires commitment, dedication, and hard work from a farmer and all...

Infertility: The ‘silent pandemic’

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaInfertility is a global health problem characterized by failure to achieve a pregnancy. It affects both women and men regardless of...

Bridging the healthcare divide saves...

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Celia Sofia StephanusIn December 2019, Covid-19 became something for the world to worry about. It was no longer something that was just happening...

How much is your home...

4 hours ago | Life Style

Knowing how much the property is worth will equip homeowners with the knowledge to make well-informed plans for the future, regardless of whether the owner...

CoW hands over ISUHPP homes

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek together with stakeholders handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) earlier...

Testing times: Easing the sample...

5 hours ago | Health

While many people know what it is like to be tested for Covid-19, only a few people know what happens to the samples once the...

Exceptional first week

5 hours ago | Health

During the first week of the Breathe Namibia campaign, more than 50 oxygenators were delivered to nine towns, with recipients in Mariental, Rehoboth, Gobabis, Ondangwa,...

Load More