Be wary of Covid-misinformation – Shangula

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established through proper medical and scientific procedures.

Shangula was speaking on government-church consultations on the vaccination that took place in Windhoek.

He said government’s efforts and vaccination campaigns have been “sucked into a tornado of misinformation” fuelled by easy access to social media, which ranges from incorrect information being spread innocently to active, intentional, aggressive and deceptive information being developed and spread with ill intent.

“This has had the most damaging effect on ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic, here in Namibia and elsewhere around the world. As a result, lives that could have been saved have been lost,” said Shangula.

He added that misinformation not only negatively impacts the ongoing vaccination campaign, but also jeopardises the routine immunisation programmes that have saved the lives of millions of people over the years, which also undermines public trust in public health services.

“In this light, we must join hands to counter and defeat this negative and retrogressive trend. We must do so vigorously and vociferously, putting forward clear, reliable, unified and powerful messages. The extent of the problem demands that we must be uncompromising and deliberate,” Shangula stated. – Nampa

