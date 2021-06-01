Be wary of Covid-misinformation – Shangula

01 June 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established through proper medical and scientific procedures.
Shangula was speaking on government-church consultations on the vaccination that took place in Windhoek.
He said government’s efforts and vaccination campaigns have been “sucked into a tornado of misinformation” fuelled by easy access to social media, which ranges from incorrect information being spread innocently to active, intentional, aggressive and deceptive information being developed and spread with ill intent.
“This has had the most damaging effect on ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic, here in Namibia and elsewhere around the world. As a result, lives that could have been saved have been lost,” said Shangula.
He added that misinformation not only negatively impacts the ongoing vaccination campaign, but also jeopardises the routine immunisation programmes that have saved the lives of millions of people over the years, which also undermines public trust in public health services.
“In this light, we must join hands to counter and defeat this negative and retrogressive trend. We must do so vigorously and vociferously, putting forward clear, reliable, unified and powerful messages. The extent of the problem demands that we must be uncompromising and deliberate,” Shangula stated. – Nampa

Similar News

 

New Covid measures: What you need to know

4 days ago - 28 May 2021 | Health

Health and social services minister of Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Namibia. At the announcement earlier today,...

The time to quit smoking is NOW

5 days ago - 28 May 2021 | Health

“The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins the annual global movement of “World No Tobacco Day” with “Commit to Quit” as theme to encourage smokers...

Omaheke Covid testing to improve

1 week ago - 21 May 2021 | Health

The Omaheke Health Directorate will provide implementation modalities on Covid-19 testing by the private sector on behalf of the State in the region, due to...

New oxygen concentrators for local hospitals

1 week ago - 19 May 2021 | Health

The health ministry received 20 oxygen concentrators valued at almost N$180 000 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enhance Namibia’s response to the Covid-19...

Rapid tests at road blocks

3 weeks ago - 11 May 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

Improving SGBV response, prevention

3 weeks ago - 09 May 2021 | Health

Fifty healthcare professionals from seven regions attended a two-day workshop on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) organised by...

Global shortage of midwives

3 weeks ago - 05 May 2021 | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Private sector contributes to coalition

4 weeks ago - 04 May 2021 | Health

More than N$12 million was handed to the health ministry as part of private sector companies who had pledged their support to Namibia’s vaccine roll-out...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

1 month - 28 April 2021 | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

Covid testing capacity increased again

1 month - 19 April 2021 | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Latest News

New tech programme launched ...

22 hours ago | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] to 200 digital kits will be awarded to eligible youth after successful completion of theTech2Startup programme.The programme is a two-week blended programme...

First for local wheelchair basketball

23 hours ago | Sports

Head coach of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, announced the squad that will represent Namibia at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation –...

23 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

NFA hopes to go ahead

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that...

Sien Bay, Majozi en Early...

1 day - 01 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment

SA-sangeres Janie Bay se splinternuwe enkelsnit “My Lief” is onlangs deur Warner Music South Africa vrygestel, met die video van dié treffer wat pas uitgereik...

Two nights of dressing up...

1 day - 01 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] monthly Drag Night Namibia will now be on both Friday and Saturday for a double dose of entertainment. According to director Lize Ehlers, tickets...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

1 day - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on...

1 day - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Special care for special children

1 day - 31 May 2021 | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

Load More