Beating the bustle

Yours truly opted for a tuna brötchen. Cafe Probst's delicious Strammer Max.

Gerine Hoff



It was a mid-morning on a Monday during the Christmas holidays that the family decided to have a quick bite at one of Walvis Bay’s most well-known eateries: Willi Probst restaurant and boulevard café.

We were lucky to find a table for four at around brunch time, because both the restaurant and take away area were bursting at the seams. But I’m assuming this is normal for café staff during the holidays and likely over most weekends too.

Our waitress Ria quickly pointed us to a table and gave us each a menu. The selection is seriously huge – from “Belegte Brötchen” with an amazing array of toppings and other breakfast dishes to a variety of home-cooked lunches – so you are spoiled for choice. You also have the option of choosing something decadent from the take away area at the entrance of the eatery.

Despite the day already warming up, I chose a hot chocolate with a flake, while the kids were happy with coolies and the hubby with a standard coffee.

We ordered our food – a slice of cake and a “rumkugel” from the café for the kids, a tuna brötchen for yours truly and a Strammer Max (slice of bread with ham or bacon or leberkäse with an egg on top) for the head of the household.

While waiting for a goodies to arrive, your eyes can’t help but go to the walls that are filled with history, taking you on a trip down memory lane. In actual fact, the restaurant, known for its reasonable prices and good portion sizes, has been owned by the same family since 1957.

Given how busy the eatery was, it was no surprise that our four dishes all came at different times. Maybe it was the holiday vibe or maybe just the bustle around us, but it wasn’t a bother and we all left with deliciously full bellies.

So, when next in Walvis, do what residents do and don’t miss out on any of the goodies that Probst has on offer.



@probst.willi.bakery

