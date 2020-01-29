Beating the bustle

29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Gerine Hoff

It was a mid-morning on a Monday during the Christmas holidays that the family decided to have a quick bite at one of Walvis Bay’s most well-known eateries: Willi Probst restaurant and boulevard café.
We were lucky to find a table for four at around brunch time, because both the restaurant and take away area were bursting at the seams. But I’m assuming this is normal for café staff during the holidays and likely over most weekends too.
Our waitress Ria quickly pointed us to a table and gave us each a menu. The selection is seriously huge – from “Belegte Brötchen” with an amazing array of toppings and other breakfast dishes to a variety of home-cooked lunches – so you are spoiled for choice. You also have the option of choosing something decadent from the take away area at the entrance of the eatery.
Despite the day already warming up, I chose a hot chocolate with a flake, while the kids were happy with coolies and the hubby with a standard coffee.
We ordered our food – a slice of cake and a “rumkugel” from the café for the kids, a tuna brötchen for yours truly and a Strammer Max (slice of bread with ham or bacon or leberkäse with an egg on top) for the head of the household.
While waiting for a goodies to arrive, your eyes can’t help but go to the walls that are filled with history, taking you on a trip down memory lane. In actual fact, the restaurant, known for its reasonable prices and good portion sizes, has been owned by the same family since 1957.
Given how busy the eatery was, it was no surprise that our four dishes all came at different times. Maybe it was the holiday vibe or maybe just the bustle around us, but it wasn’t a bother and we all left with deliciously full bellies.
So, when next in Walvis, do what residents do and don’t miss out on any of the goodies that Probst has on offer.

@probst.willi.bakery

Similar News

 

Trek jou dansskoene aan - Jay is op pad!

2 days ago - 31 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel - Die beste manier om ’n naweek se aankoms te vier, is om die litte te laat roer. En vir die volgende week,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 30 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Beloved land of savannahs – a collection of landscapes and graphics –exhibited at the Woermannhaus Gallery in Swakopmund until 23 February. Opening times:...

Daina droom groot

5 days ago - 29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Min skoliere weet op 16 al wat hulle wil doen, maar een meisie van die Sekondêre Skool Delta weet waar haar passie lê.Al...

Don’t do Dolittle

5 days ago - 29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Following the death of his wife seven years earlier, Dr John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr) lives in solitude in his manor in 19th-century England. His...

Baxu screening next week

5 days ago - 29 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The award winning Namibian short film Baxu and the Giants, will be screening in February and March 2020 in Windhoek and various villages in North-West...

Catch Baxu for free

5 days ago - 28 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The well-loved locally produced short movie Baxu and the Giants is screened at the DHPS auditorium on Thursday, 6 February. Best of all – entrance...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 week ago - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Creativity starts here

1 week ago - 21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

If you are ready to give your creative side a go, then don’t miss the Art Expression course hosted by Pod Studio.Starting on 5 February,...

Die volgende vlak

1 week ago - 21 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Indien jy van die eerste Jumanji gehou het, kan ek nie sien hoekom jy die tweede een nie ook sal geniet nie. Ek...

Latest News

Walking the talk

3rd of February 15:53 | Health

Tuesday 4 February is World Cancer Day, and together with Namibia Breweries and the O&L Group, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) aims to pledge...

CAN gears up for Africa...

3rd of February 15:34 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) announced that it hosts the Afri-Can - Cancer in Africa Connect session that welcomes scientific minds from across the...

Healthcare at the crossroads

3rd of February 14:36 | Health

It is of growing concern that healthcare in Namibia has reached breaking point. A critical mess.On the one hand, the Ministry of Health and Social...

Windhoek’s boreholes dissected

4 minutes ago | Disasters

The threats of climate change and the current drought have prompted the dependency on production boreholes as a sustainable supply for domestic water in Windhoek.Therefore,...

Neighbours object while City approves...

49 minutes ago | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Plans to relax a 5 and 7 meter building line as well as building consent for a three storey dwelling in Xena Street,...

Matric nosedive?

2 hours ago | Education

Albin JacobsThe start of the new decade began with a familiar situation for many school leavers receiving their Matric results and, immediately their world took...

Reho abattoir bly toe

2 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Hoewel die abattoir op Rehoboth al ’n maand gelede weer sy deure moes open ná dit op 20Desember tydelik gesluit is, is daar...

Gardening the water-wise way

3 hours ago | Life Style

In spite of some rain, Namibia’s dams are still empty. Thus creating a water-wise garden is essential. Moreover, saving water is crucial for the preservation...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

5 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines and energy announced that fuel pump prices for February 2020 remain unchanged, with prices (at Walvis Bay) standing at N$13.05 per...

Load More