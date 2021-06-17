Beatrice, Christine readying for Tokyo

17 June 2021 | Sports

Henk Botha, coach of Namibia’s fastest female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, said the athletes are hopeful of reaching their set targets before travelling to Japan for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Summer Olympic Games are set to take place from 23 July to 8 Aug 2021.
Speaking to Nampa from their current base in Italy, Botha said the athletes are preparing better than expected. “We are experiencing wonderful weather here and we are also at higher altitude. The area we are training at is ideal for preparations, as we are part of the South African group of athletes, which is an honour for us,” he said.
Botha added that as far as preparation is concerned Masilingi and Mboma are healthy and strong. “The only thing is we miss at the moment is a braai and kapana, but we will just stick to the pasta that we have here. As far as preparations for the Olympic Games go, I think we are getting there and we are moving towards our plan and goals we have set for ourselves,” Botha said.
The coach echoed that by the time the athletes travel to Tokyo, Japan they will hopefully be ready to compete with the best in the world.

Practice runs
“This weekend Christine is going to run in Madrid, Spain where she will face Gambian athlete Gina Bass. We will see if Gina will allow her to win again as she did two weeks ago,” said Botha noting that Bass is the current 200 metre (m) African Champion and a world-renowned athlete.
Meanwhile, Masilingi will be running in Poland on Sunday in the 400m, an event she last competed in at the National Championships in Windhoek this year. “There is a 25-year record that we hope Beatrice will challenge and hopefully surprise a couple of people in Europe,” the coach added.
The current record at the Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial is 47.60 seconds which was set by Marita Koch of Germany. Masilingi last ran an impressive time of 49.53 seconds at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. – Nampa

