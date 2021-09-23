Beautiful instrumentals this weekend

Works by Telemann, Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, Bizet are featured in YONA concerts this weekend.

The Youth Orchestra of Namibia’s (YONA) clarinet, flute and oboe teachers join forces on Saturday at 18:30 to present a concert at the NG Kerk Windhoek-Oos, together with Gretel Coetzee (soprano) and Ebbie Becker (piano).

The audience will be able to enjoy beautiful works by Telemann, Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, Bizet and more.

YONA is a non-profit music programme aimed at transforming the lives of the youth through music. Stichting Horizon is the main sponsor of their woodwind programme. Thanks to their support, YONA has been able to invite woodwind specialists to teach students taking clarinet, flute and oboe lessons through YONA.

Other sponsors are RMB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, and the National Arts Council of Namibia.

For the YONA Woodwind Workshop from 23 to 26 September, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra oboist Lesley Stansell, Stellenbosch University clarinet lecturer Féroll-Jon Davids, and Windhoek-based flautist Hans-Peter Drobisch, teach instrumental lessons and present workshops.

A highlight is the teachers’ concert, which gives students as well as the public the opportunity to hear beautiful classical woodwind music.

Another highlight is the students’ concert taking place at Beautiful Kidz (Albert Conradie Street, Katutura) from 16:30 to 17:30 on Sunday (26 September).

Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

