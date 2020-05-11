Beauty queens retain titles – for now

Reigning Miss Namibia Nadja Breytenbach. Photo Facebook

Given current circumstances, the organisers of the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia have decided that this year’s pageants will not go ahead, adding that until such a time that the events can be held, reigning Miss Namibia Nadja Breytenbach and Miss Teen Namibia Schwane Blignaut, will continue to engage in public commitments and represent sponsors.

Miss Namibia Joint Venture managing director Conny Maritz said that this decision comes after careful consideration with regards to the health of members of the supporting public and of prospective participants, as well as the dire financial state of most pageant sponsors.

“It will simply not be responsible in the interest of our national health or fair to burden our loyal sponsors with requests for support in these times,” Maritz said. “As it is, under the emergency regulations it is not legally permissible to organize or present the national crowning event on the scheduled dates.”

Maritz added that if either of the beauty queens can be of assistance in the promotion of any projects to curb the spread of the pandemic, they shall do so. “This is a time for us to do what we can to be of assistance to you.”

