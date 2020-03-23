Become a zero-waste household

Start with baby steps

23 March 2020 | Environment

Becoming a zero-waste household is a process of slowly unlearning old habits and replacing them with new ones.
“It is vital that we look after the environment. We encourage all homeowners to do their best towards living a greener lifestyle – if not for the benefit of the environment, then at least for the benefit of their own pockets and the greater economy,” says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.
He says there are many disposable products we habitually purchase without considering how much unnecessary waste they produce. Consider for a moment the content of your waste bin at the end of any given month: In all likelihood, there is a collection of plastic shampoo bottles, various assortments of plastic food containers, and a rainbow of colourful disposable razors and toothbrushes lying at the bottom of the bin.
If you are aiming to become a zero-waste household, RE/MAX suggests finding items that: (a) have no packaging waste, and (b) can be reused or refilled when its contents have been depleted.
Certain stores have already introduced ‘no packaging’ sections where consumers can buy a wide variety of grocery items with zero packaging, to encourage a more sustainable lifestyle.
There are also several unnecessary consumable items we continually purchase and throw away each month. Cleaning products are a prime example. There are so many simple cleaning solutions that can be made in a reusable glass container at home that will save all the waste that would have been created if it had been purchased instead. White vinegar diluted in water, for example, is great for cleaning all sorts of surfaces as its acidity is strong enough to dissolve dirt, soap scum and hard water deposits without marking the surface.
There is also so much kitchen and garden waste that ends up in a landfill that could have been used in the backyard. Items such as egg boxes, old newspapers, tea bags and coffee grounds, as well as eggshells and all vegetable scraps, can be used to create a great fertilizer mix.
“Many homeowners avoid this option because they do not want the smell that it can create, which could negatively affect the value of their home. But, this can be avoided entirely if the proper mix of materials is added to the heap,” says Goslett.
Compost tends to smell pungent only when there is too much nitrogen-based material (green waste) added, if there is too much moisture and not enough aeration, or if the pile has not been mixed often enough. Homeowners could consult somebody at their local nursery to find out more ways to create an odour-free compost heap.
“Going green is not always the easiest thing to do. Then again, nothing worth doing normally is. It will take a while to get used to these new habits, but the long-term effects will make it entirely worth the effort,” Goslett says.

Similar News

 

Oanob (and others) on the rise

2 weeks ago - 04 March 2020 | Environment

Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has warned residents of increased water levels in the Oanob River after levels in the Oanob Dam reached 92.6% Monday thanks...

Namibia's Behati pays tribute to our rhinos

2 weeks ago - 03 March 2020 | Environment

Namibian-born supermodel Behati Prinsloo joined forces with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to flip the lights on the Empire State Building in New York...

Fungi leading a building revolution

3 weeks ago - 02 March 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] to the Redhouse Studio, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Standard Bank group, an oyster mushroom project in Brakwater will...

Ridding Namibia of killer plants

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Environment

Gunhild Voigts – Pictured here is the Madagascar rubber vine (Cryptostegia grandiflora): Robust and beautifully green, surviving drought, an excellent climber, bearing beautiful flowers in...

CCFN launched in capital

1 month - 14 February 2020 | Environment

The community conservation fund of Namibia (CCFN) was launched in Windhoek on Friday and takes Namibia’s flagship conservation programme to the next level.The creation of...

Help insekte só bewaar

1 month - 10 February 2020 | Environment

Ter wille van die voortbestaan van die mensdom moet ons ons houding teenoor insekte verander. Hulle bestuif ’n derde van alle gewasse wat ons eet....

Oanob levels rise slightly

1 month - 07 February 2020 | Environment

Erwin LeuschnerThanks to particularly good rainfall in the interior, the level of the Oanob dam near Rehoboth rose by around 11% between Wednesday andThursday this...

Take care of your street

1 month - 27 January 2020 | Environment

Many believe that it is the responsibility of the local municipality to keep the streets clean. While this belief is not entirely incorrect, homeowners should...

One stop recycling spot

2 months ago - 15 January 2020 | Environment

One of the top performing schools of the annual Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) Schools Recycling Competition (SRC) – Dagbreek Special School – just introduced a...

Conservancy proactive about fire management

2 months ago - 15 January 2020 | Environment

In the last five years, the Nyae Nyae Conservancy and Community Forest has actively managed and recorded fire in their area.They took this step as...

Latest News

15 tons of e-waste recycled...

34 minutes ago | Local News

NamiGreen and MultiChoice Zambia made history when a truck full of e-waste arrived in Windhoek from Zambia earlier this month.The two companies started discussions to...

Customer quantities limited…

53 minutes ago | Health

In response to calls to refrain from excessive purchasing and stockpiling goods as it intensifies its efforts to contain the coronavirus, Dis-Chem has advised that...

Global health emergency efforts ratcheted...

1 hour ago | Health

Rome • Alexandria SageGlobal emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ratcheted up Monday with more nations and cities imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death...

E-health solutions can improve healthcare...

2 hours ago | Health

Kehad SnydewelIn the last few weeks, Namibia – just like the rest of the world – has come to face an uncertain future.The Covid-19 virus...

Pro-active employee engagement key

2 hours ago | Opinion

Stephanie ViljoenCovid-19’s arrival in Namibia turned the country upside down, with emergency measures announced and implemented to prevent the spread of the virus within the...

Isolasie-eenheid walg

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] foto’s van die haaglike omstandighede waaronder 35 Namibiërs hulself tans by die Greiters konferensiesentrum in isolasie bevind, doen sedert Saterdag ná hul...

Expensive toilets for two constituencies

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

The Windhoek Municipality handed over 25 communal toilets – three to Sonderwater in the Katutura East Constituency and 22 in the Khomasdal Constituency – costing...

Going green at Gobabis correctional...

4 hours ago | Agriculture

Nearly a year after the construction of the Gobabis correctional facility hydroponics project greenhouse, the project continues to thrive.According to Senior Superintendent of the Gobabis...

New note to celebrate independence

4 hours ago | Banking

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Saturday launched a commemorative N$30 banknote in celebration of the country’s 30th Independence Day celebrations. The launch took place...

Load More