Beethoven’s best in November

NNSO, Cantare Audire Camerata join forces

30 September 2021 | Events

Last year, the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth was celebrated: The most frequently performed classical composer in the world and one of the most important ambassadors for German and European culture. His works belong to the cultural heritage of all humanity. Interest in his music has remained unabated for centuries and become a global phenomenon.
Honouring this anniversary, the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO), together with the choir Cantare Audire Camerata, had planned to perform a large Beethoven concert with choir and orchestra in 2020. However, due to Covid-19, the concert was postponed and is now scheduled for 26 and 27 November 2021.
The choir, under direction of Martina Visser, was enlarged with additional singers for this production and started rehearsing online when in-person rehearsals were not yet possible and when it was uncertain whether the concert could take place at all.
The German Embassy in Namibia is proud to financially support this concert with €17 500 (approx. N$300 000). The funding agreement was signed by Irmgard Rannersmann of the NNSO and Dr Andreas Götze, Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy.
“We are so thankful to everybody who supports this dream of Cantare Audire and NNSO to perform Beethoven’s Mass in C,” Rannersmann said. “It seemed almost impossible for a long time and now all the little bits and pieces have come together.”
Christian Ludwig, who just recently conducted the Concerto Festival 2021 with huge success, will return to Windhoek to bring out the best of all the singers and musicians. The soloists are Emiliy Dangwa (soprano), Alida van der Walt (alto), Jacques du Preez (tenor) and Bernaby Coetzee (bass).
The concerts take place at the National Theatre of Namibia and feature guest musicians from Germany and South Africa.
For more information please contact the NNSO at: [email protected] or have a look at www.nnso.info

