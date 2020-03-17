B.E.G drops We Back in Da Industry

Released at the end of last year, I listened to B.E.G’s sophomore offering, We Back in Da Industry, a few times before penning this review.
I have some nice things to say about this album as much as I have negative things to highlight.
With musicians chasing hits these days, it’s refreshing to listen to an album with content centred on real struggles Namibian society endures. This is a hip-hop album and as we all know, the genre in its earliest form served as an agent for social change in many parts of the world.
On this project, tracks like Stop Violence in Namibia, Nothing Comes Easy, Hustlers and Shine are testament to this notion.
The 15-track album, featuring KK, J-Wisdom, XT Tha Black Rapper, D-Jay and Carry K, was executive produced by the award-winning DJ Chronic and all songs were written and composed by the duo.
We are in a music climate where the more concise an album is, the better. On this lengthy offering, track three to six are not well mixed and mastered, and the instrumentals overpower the vocals, which makes it hard to hear what they are saying.
The album also lacks hit songs to catapult the project into the commercial stream, and this is testament to the lack of songs off the album on popular music charts.
The sequencing of tracks on We Back in Da Industry also needs work. For an album majorly dominated by conscious music, I found it misleading that it opens with a party song.
The talent is there, but the project needs a clearer sonic direction – an element in their music that needs refining.
The project is available to order via 081 773 9528.
Rating: 2/5

