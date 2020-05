Being seen, not being favoured

Windhoek • [email protected] The International Day for Homophobia and Transphobia was commemorated worldwide on Sunday.In Namibia this day acknowledges the milestones the LGBTI community has reached in terms ofequal visibility and affirmation of humanity.According to communications officer at Out-Right Namibia Ndiilo Nthengwe, it is important to takenote of the many barriers that still need to be bridged. “Namibia is not where it needs to bepolitically and constitutionally in terms of equal rights for sexual, gender and sex minorities, and theInternational Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is a stark reminder to ourgovernment on how urgent and poignant it is for us to reform laws to ensure that the community issafe and seen,” she says.Referring to a transwoman that was recently assaulted in Gobabis, she said discrimination definitelyexists, and during this health crisis, community members from lower economic means are evenmore vulnerable. “Discrimination occurs in various forms, some are very subtle, institutional andalmost unseen, while others are instantly visible and public,” she explains.New projectOut-Right Namibia just launched a project funded by the German Federal Foreign Office. “Theproject aims to improve understanding of human rights and access to services that provide safetyand better health outcomes for the LGBTQIA+ community in Namibia,” she says. “Through thisproject, we will engage health professionals, traditional authorities, law enforcement and teachersthrough sensitisation training that aims to realise an enabling, accessible and friendlier environmentfor sexual, gender and sex minorities.”Via the German embassy, Out-Right Namibia received funding of almost N$890 000 for the project.The theme is “Improve the understanding of human rights and access to services that provide safetyand better health outcomes for LGBTIQ+ people in Namibia”.The International Day for Homophobia and Transphobia is like all other globally recognised days forthe LGBT+ community and according to Ndiilo, should remind us all that fighting for human andequal rights is not about special rights or privileges. “Human Rights have to do with being seen, notbeing favoured.”