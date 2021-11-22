Belated WMD celebrated at FNCC

22 November 2021 | Events

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) on Friday hosted the 24th anniversary of World Music Day (WMD) which celebrates music with an audience at large, while creating an excellent platform for upcoming artists.
WMD is usually commemorated on 21 June every year, but was rescheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.
The music festival, also known as the Fête de la Musique, is was established in the 1970s when American musician Joel Cohen spent two seasons as a producer of musical radio programs for the French National Radio (France Musique). On the days of the solstice, he devised the idea of an all-day musical celebration.
According to FNCC Cultural Officer, Fabienne Conradie, WMD aims to bring communities from around the world together to celebrate music. “Over the years, the FNCC has provided a platform for upcoming and established artists to showcase their talent at various locations across the country, mostly using its own funds,” she stated.
Conradie said the FNCC has seen a significant increase in the quality of performances over the years and has helped a number of artists “take the plunge” and put themselves out there. “Some of Namibia's most successful artists made their public debut at WMD and have grown from strength to strength since then.”
Blues artists Riaan Smit and Voice of Namibia winner Lin-Marie Coetzee, as well as rumba band Viva Kalahari Live Band – Shungu Chief Rumba, performed this year.

