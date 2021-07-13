Belgian donation for frontline workers

13 July 2021 | Social Issues

Belgium has joined a number of EU member states supporting Namibia’s fight against Covid-19, by donating 125 600 FFP2/N95 facemasks to Namibia.
The donation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, health minister Kalumbi Shangula, and Belgian ambassador to Protoria Didier Vanderhasselt, and Chargé d’ Affairs of the EU Delegation to Namibia, Achim Schaffert
“Namibia highly appreciates the quick response from Belgium, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism following our appeal of assistance to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, which has overwhelmed our health system,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. She added: “This donation will significantly contribute towards the protection of our health workers and communities from the aggressive Delta strain that was recently identified here.”
Vanderhasselt noted that the Kingdom is Belgium is proud to have assisted Namibia in this hour of need. “Based on the emergency assistance requested by the Namibian authorities, the Belgian First Aid and Support Team (B-FAST) was able to pull resources together and assist Namibia to fight the pandemic. We look forward to more cooperation in strengthening the relationship between our two countries,” he said.
Schaffert welcomed the speedy response by EU member states, in responding to the urgent appeal from the people of Namibia. “Through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, we continue to coordinate and expedite the delivery of life-saving assistance to countries such as Namibia. Finland’s assistance came two weeks ago, followed by the first batch of German support and today, Belgium’s donation arrived. We expect the second batch of Germany and Norway in the coming days. We hope that this assistance will help Namibia fight the pandemic.”

