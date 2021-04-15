‘Believe in your country’ – Geingob

President Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to believe in the country and refrain from negative statements that could influence potential investors.

Geingob said this during a meeting with the Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) staff and management earlier this week.

He said as a country, Namibia has to provide a conducive environment for foreigners to be willing to invest. “Investors listen to what you are saying and when you are negative, not patriotic, and do not believe in your country they doubt coming to invest in the country. The whole country can be changed if we are not negative and it is up to us.”

The president highlighted that the NIPDB has specific objectives to accomplish, including collaboration with government offices, ministries, and agencies to ensure well-coordinated service and government response to the private sector.

Geingob also urged the NIPDB to prioritise implementation to ensure effectiveness. “We always have good policies and documents efficiently done but they do not reach people they are intended for, therefore implementation should be your number one requirement,” he said.



Coordination needed

NIPDB chief executive Nangula Uaandja said to promote Namibia and sell it to investors the board will provide input to a few laws that need to be amended to ensure friendliness, coordination and ensure there are effective response and engagement between the public and private sectors.

“I believe that as a nation we have everything in place, the beauty, the laws, and the stability. What we need is coordination and that is what we have started to work on and that is what we will continue to work on,” she said, adding that if small and medium enterprises (SMEs) do not flourish in environments with a foundation laid by large projects it will be fruitless.

“We believe that in any country the engine of growth and job employment is SMEs, therefore if we do anything but not bring about change in our SMEs I believe that strategy will be very much at fault and we will not be able to achieve what we require,” Uaandja said.

She gave the assurance that the board will focus on inclusive growth in Namibia.

“Wherever we go we will challenge our investors to make sure that they are inclusive in a manner that we are bringing members of low household income earners with for Namibia’s economy to benefit the majority,” she said. – Nampa



