Beloved resident dies in burning house

Sarie Beukes receiving her cash prize earlier this week. Photos contributed Sarie Beukes' home in Block A, Rehoboth.

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews



A well-known and loved resident of Rehoboth, of whom a big uproar was made on Tuesday when she won N$1 000 in a competition at the local Spar, died when her house burned down in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Sarie (Sara Sebina) Beukes, who was in her seventies, died in her bedroom. She was the owner of the shop, Boerediens, in Block A, located right next to her house. She lived alone.

Gino Rittmann, family member who would often help her out and drive her about, said her roof leaked a lot, which may have led to a short circuit. The kitchen was engulfed by flames first, where after the flames spread to the rest of the house.

Rittmann says he arrived there shortly before 02:00. “By then the kitchen and the living room were already burning and the flames were spreading further.”

According to him, they called the fire brigade repeatedly, but had to wait until 03:00 before help arrived.

The head of the fire brigade, a certain Mr Abrahams, said he had evidence that police called him at 02:50. He had to pick up his fire fighters at home, because the town does not have a fire station.

According to Abrahams, they were there in record time, “because by 03:00 we were standing in front of the house”.

He said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The room in which Beukes lost her life, was completely destroyed in the inferno.

