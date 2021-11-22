Best of Beethoven

22 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

A concert dedicated to the work of Beethoven is to be performed by the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) and Cantare Audire in Windhoek on 26 and 27 November in the National Theatre (NTN).
In 2020, Ludwig van Beethoven was celebrated worldwide for the 250th anniversary of his birth. However, due to Covid most concerts could not take place.
In light of this, the NNSO is now presenting a production with Beethoven’s Romance for Violin and Orchestra and along with Cantare Audire, the Beethoven Mass in C major.
Given events of the last two years, they will perform the mass in memory of all those who lost their lives to the pandemic while honouring all those that helped to fight this crisis.
The orchestra and choir will be conducted by Christian Ludwig, who conducted the Concerto Festival of the NNSO in September this year. Ludwig currently lives in Bonn and is the conductor and musical director of the “Orchester der Landesregierung Düsseldorf” as well as several other orchestras.
The soloists for the mass are soprano Emily Dangwa, alto Alida van der Walt, tenor Jacques du Preez and bass Bernaby Coetzee.
All the singers as well as most of the orchestra and the choir are Namibian musicians.
Along with the Mass in C, Beethoven’s Romance for violin and Orchestra will also be performed with Jürgen Kriess as soloist. Two other pieces of one of our Namibian composers, Eslon Hindundu will be performed as well.
This will be a concert bursting with variety and the magnificence of Beethoven.
The concerts are performed in the NTN on Friday 26 November at 20:00, a shorter matinee performance on 27 November at 11:30 where only excerpts of the whole concert will be played, and a final concert on Saturday 27 November at 20:00.
Tickets are available via Webtickets as well as Pick n Pay stores in the capital.
For those who prefer to watch the concert online, a live-stream will be available on the NNSO’s Facebook page. Tickets for this are also available at Webtickets.
This production is made possible with financial support of the German Embassy.

Similar News

 

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 18 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Skryf jou kind nou in vir dramaklasse

1 week ago - 15 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Behalwe vir die feit dat drama baie pret is, help dit ook talle kinders met hul selfbeeld en as dit iets is wat jy vir...

The Zambians are coming!

1 week ago - 15 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

This exhibition opening at the National Art Gallery on 18 November, is an initiative that was developed by Zambian artists Mulenga Mulenga, Aubrey Chali, Danny...

NAGN allows art to go mouldy

1 week ago - 14 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Katharina MoserIt goes without saying that valuable art with national significance are to be treated with a certain basic degree of appreciation and...

Rolprente laat die geld inrol

1 week ago - 14 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] vreeslike bohaai oor ’n banier in Walvisbaai met die woorde “Welcome to Saudi Arabia” vir ’n internasionale rolprentreeks wat plaaslik geskiet word,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 11 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Zybrand se ‘Vlerke Neer’ roer die hartsnoere

1 week ago - 09 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Zybrandt is een van die mees opwindende nuwe stemme in die Afrikaanse musiekbedryf.Sy debuut-liedjie “Anders” wat vroeër vanjaar uitgereik is, het verskeie posisies op radio-trefferlyste...

Namibiërs op die kleinkassie

2 weeks ago - 05 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda NelWou jy nog altyd op die televisie wees, maar jou ouers wou nie vir dramaklasse betaal nie? Wel nouis jou kans!ABS Produksies gaan binnekort...

Weekend gig guide

2 weeks ago - 04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] social calendar is packed with so many events this weekend, so tjil put together some of highlights.Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF)In partnership...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 04 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Latest News

Capital fails audit

22nd of November 14:56 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] Auditor-General, Junias Kandjeke, says there is significant uncertainty about Windhoek Municipality's solvency.In his report for the financial years ended 30 June 2019...

Attackers, thieves still at large

22nd of November 14:48 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] four men who attacked the principal of the Windhoek International School, Margarete Reiff (57), to such an extent that she had to...

UNESCO member states accept Windhoek...

22nd of November 14:41 | Local News

The Windhoek + 30 Declaration on Information as a Public Asset was adopted by the 193 member states last week during the 41st session of...

PE4life manuals go countrywide

22nd of November 14:34 | Education

The PE4Life physical education manuals are being distributed across all regions to educators at schools.The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC), together with the...

Best of Beethoven

6 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

A concert dedicated to the work of Beethoven is to be performed by the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) and Cantare Audire in Windhoek on...

BIG wants grant for more...

20 hours ago | Local News

Youth of Agtste Laan in Windhoek have demanded that government introduce the Basic Income Grant (BIG) for all Namibians between the age of 19 and...

City Police celebrate 15 years

20 hours ago | Police

The Windhoek City Police recently celebrated their 15th anniversary where it was announced that their headquarters would be renamed from P.A. de Wet to a...

Windhoekse skoolhoof aangerand, beroof

1 day - 21 November 2021 | Crime

Ronelle Rademeyer - Die skoolhoof van die Windhoek Internasionale Skool, me. Margarete Reiff (57), is kort gelede in die Lady Pohamba private hospitaal opgeneem nadat...

CoW se boekhouding beroerd

2 days ago - 19 November 2021 | Local News

Ronelle Rademeyer - Die ouditeur-generaal, Junias Kandjeke, sê daar bestaan wesentlike onsekerheid oor Windhoek munisipaliteit (CoW) se solvensie in die toekoms.Hy wys in die ouditeursverslag...

Load More