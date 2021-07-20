Better banking from home

20 July 2021 | Banking

“We are again encouraging our customers to bank from home and to avoid branches, especially at month-end,” says Elzita Beukes, FNB Namibia Communications Manager.
Given the current rise in Covid-19 infections, FNB is reminding customers that it is possible to do most transactions needed for everyday banking from home, such as buying of electricity, data or airtime, paying beneficiaries and sending money via the FNB App, eWallet, Pay2Cell and EFT.
“You can also change your card limits, cancel a card, get statements, make transfers and log a query- all via the FNB APP, which requires no data to use,” she added.
“Queuing at an ATM should be avoided at this stage as customers can withdraw cash when shopping for their essentials at grocery stores across the country using our [email protected] offering,” advises Beukes.
“Offering real help to our customers is a priority for FNB and given these difficult times, we have now extended our Contact Centre operating hours to 22:00. While, stolen cards or suspected fraud on customers account, can be reported on our hotline which is open 24/7. Bank confirmation letters can be obtained by simply emailing [email protected]

