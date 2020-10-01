Beuke to lead NTA for the time being

Cor Beuke (pictured) has been delegated to serve as caretaker chief executive of the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), effective 1 October for a period of four weeks.

In a media statement, the NTA board said that this time will allow them, together with the ministry of higher education, to identify another suitable candidate to serve in this capacity on an interim basis while a comprehensive search process is undertaken to identify and select the next chief executive.

As a member of the board's National Training Fund Council and Human Resource Committee, combined with extensive legal and corporate background, Beuke has a thorough understanding of the NTA's core operations and is familiar with the organisation's key programmes and activities.

The Board said it is committed to a swift, transparent and open recruitment process to identify and appoint a permanent successor for outgoing chief executive Jerry Beukes, whose last day in office was 30 September.

