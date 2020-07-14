Big boost for Groot Aub community

A Capricorn Group Changemaker demonstrates how to use a mask. Photo contributed A Capricorn Group Changemaker demonstrates, to the children, how to properly wash hands. Photo contributed

A small feeding centre and orphanage in the community of Groot Aub, a project of the Youth Worship Team project, received a N$300 000 boost thanks to the Capricorn Group.

The outbreak of Covid-19 amplified the centre’s needs, as it did not have basic infrastructure such as access to water, which is essential to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Capricorn Group’s partner Imago Dei, who assists the Group with a number of its vulnerability programmes, highlighted the plight of the centre to the Group.

The official commencement of the infrastructure developments sponsored by Capricorn Group commenced at the centre last Friday. In addition to the financial support, a group of 30 Capricorn employees, in their role as Changemakers, volunteered their time to be visit the centre where they served meals and drinks to the children, handed out masks and hand sanitisers, and demonstrated the correct use of masks and sanitisers to the children.



Hope

“The Youth Worship Team project is home to 10 orphans, and a feeding centre to more than 70 children in the community. The project truly brings great hope for the community of Groot Aub, but the corrugated structure which has no running water or electricity, is a major setback for the regular activities of the centre,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand and Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group.

“Capricorn Group’s contribution has kick-started developments at this centre, and the children will soon have a solid housing structure, toilets, and a water tank to provide a decent sanitation system.”

Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries have thus far contributed N$5 million to aid the country in the fight to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the most vulnerable communities. The Group encourages other companies and entities to contribute where they can get so that we can stand together as a nation and uplift each other.

