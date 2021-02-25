Big boxing this weekend
25 February 2021 | Sports
Ndafoluma, who will be fighting at the MTC Salute Boxing Academy's boxing bonanza, said that his coaches have done their job and everything is now left in his hands. “I have been around for a while and given this opportunity to compete for the WBO Africa title is something I have waited for too long. I will not allow myself to spoil this day for me/”
Ndafoluma added that Tchetha another victim that has come in the path of his dreams will be dealt with once the two square off.
Another boxer who will also feature on the score cards is Nathanael “Natty” Kakololo, the current African Boxing Union Featherweight title holder, who will take on Tinashe Mwadziwana from Zimbabwe.
Kakololo told the media that as a champion, he is forever ready to defend his title and Mwadziwana is going to be punished.
Mwadziwana said he has been to Namibia before and Namibian boxers know he is a dangerous fighter. “I’m a serious boxer and I am here for serious business. I will take the belt on Saturday and go home with it,” Mwadziwana said. -– Nampa
The following bouts are scheduled:
• Super Bantamweight
Shifiona Thomas vs Welhem Shili,
Mateus Nathaniel Heita vs Joseph Abel
Phillipus Shaanika vs Johannes Morsande
• Super Bantam catchweight
Lazarus Namalambo vs Ndishishi Shikongo
• Welterweight
Benhard Benhard vs Ndangi Shapwa
• Super Flyweight
Immanuel Joseph vs Salatiel Moses
• Super Middleweight
Alfeus Shilongo vs Charles Misanjo.
• Super lightweight
Nestor Amukotoh vs Andreas Nghinaunye
• Flyweight
Jonas Erastus vs Thomas Gabriel.