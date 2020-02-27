Big bucks for hooking the big one

Summer Bass Classic on the cards

In this archive image, an angling team fishes on the Zambezi river during the annual Zambezi Classic tournament in 2014. Photo Nampa

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.

The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was on hold for the past five years due to the ongoing drought. In the past, it was always one of the biggest angling events hosted at Von Bach dam, NBAA spokesperson Andrew Hill said.

“Unfortunately, due to the severe drought and dwindling water levels of the dams, it had to be cancelled the last couple of years. However, we are in the very fortunate position that due to the good rains and steady inflow that Von Bach has received over the last weeks, we are now able to revive the long-awaited Summer Bass Classic,” he said.

He added that the dam’s levels are currently high, “a magnificent sight not seen for many years”.

In the meantime they have managed to bring some big sponsors on board, with Mercury Marine being the main sponsor. King Price sponsored N$50 000 cash for the biggest fish of the event over 3.5kg, and there is also a N$10 000 in cash for the biggest fish under 3.5kg, Hill said.

“We have also secured many other sponsors for some fantastic prizes. Entry is N$2 000 per team (two anglers and one junior) and boats, canoes, kick boats and bank anglers are welcome. Each team has a 5-fish bag limit and each fish must measure at least 30cm,” he said.

Bass angling in Namibia is done with artificial lures only, and can be done at Von Bach near Okahandja, Oanob dam near Rehoboth and Friedenhau dam which is approximately 50km from the capital.

