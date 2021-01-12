Big changes for schools needed
12 January 2021 | Education
While sectors across the board experienced challenges last year, the education sector especially will
need a lot more resources to teach learners via online methods.
According to Albin Jacobs of the Southern Business School, teaching can’t simply be taken from face-
to-face classes to online. “The education ministry did the best they could in a time where everything
we faced was new,” he said. However, many resources are needed to effectively teach learners in
front of a computer screen.
“Teachers will have to be trained and schools will need to invest in major technological equipment,”
he explained, “not to mention making sure that learners are also equipped with the necessary
products like tablets or laptops to do the work.”
For this reason, Jacobs is of opinion that Namibia will soon return to the “old normal”, especially
when it comes to schooling. “We simply don’t have the capacity to make these changes. Changing a
whole curriculum to make it online friendly, will take years.”
He feels that the biggest issue is for primary and pre-schools, where social interaction is a very
important aspect. “High schoolers and tertiary education students can adapt faster to online
methods, because they are more tech savvy and some sort of self-study is already expected.”
Schools in Namibia were expected to open on Monday, but are now scheduled to open for face-to-
face learning on 26 January, while pre-primary schools and day care centres will only open on 1
February.