Big changes for schools needed

12 January 2021 | Education

Windhoek• [email protected]
While sectors across the board experienced challenges last year, the education sector especially will
need a lot more resources to teach learners via online methods.
According to Albin Jacobs of the Southern Business School, teaching can’t simply be taken from face-
to-face classes to online. “The education ministry did the best they could in a time where everything
we faced was new,” he said. However, many resources are needed to effectively teach learners in
front of a computer screen.
“Teachers will have to be trained and schools will need to invest in major technological equipment,”
he explained, “not to mention making sure that learners are also equipped with the necessary
products like tablets or laptops to do the work.”
For this reason, Jacobs is of opinion that Namibia will soon return to the “old normal”, especially
when it comes to schooling. “We simply don’t have the capacity to make these changes. Changing a
whole curriculum to make it online friendly, will take years.”
He feels that the biggest issue is for primary and pre-schools, where social interaction is a very
important aspect. “High schoolers and tertiary education students can adapt faster to online
methods, because they are more tech savvy and some sort of self-study is already expected.”
Schools in Namibia were expected to open on Monday, but are now scheduled to open for face-to-
face learning on 26 January, while pre-primary schools and day care centres will only open on 1
February.

Similar News

 

Here’s how to harvest your own honey

1 month - 11 December 2020 | Education

The Namibian Organic Association (NOA) presents their first 2-day bee-keeping course, led by experienced lecturer Dr Ortwin Aschenborn of Unam, on 19 and 20 December...

Agra support for Môreson

1 month - 07 December 2020 | Education

Agra recently donated N$20 000 to the Môreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired.The Môreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired, which caters for about...

Art and more at CIDS Centre

1 month - 24 November 2020 | Education

Excitement is running high at the Child Intervention and Disability Support (CIDS) Centre in Suiderhof, where the young students are preparing for their annual art,...

Namibians studying in US increases dramatically

1 month - 23 November 2020 | Education

A total of 121 Namibian students are currently studying at US universities and colleges – an increase of over 80% in the last five years,...

New classrooms for Windhoek Autism Centre

2 months ago - 13 November 2020 | Education

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Faustina Caley inaugurated a new block consisting of two classrooms, two storerooms and four toilets for pre-primary...

DHPS Corona Fund supports school community

2 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Education

The corona pandemic has caused much chaos in the country, especially in economic terms. As a result, when the pandemic first hit Namibia, the Deutsche...

UN Namibia releases A Day in the Life of...

2 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Education

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, UN Namibia launched the video A Day in the Life of a Namibian Child, starring three school-age...

IPESS programme sees the light

2 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC) and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit...

Win big with your children stories

2 months ago - 10 November 2020 | Education

The second edition of Phoenix Stories for Children competition has just been launched, with some cash prizes up for grabs. As a collaboration between the...

Quality of education discussed on virtual platform

2 months ago - 05 November 2020 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) hosts a virtual summit on the dimensions of quality assurance in education during Covid-19 on Wednesday, 11 November. In a...

Latest News

Now is the time to...

1 hour ago | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

1 hour ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Brush and broom factory planned...

3 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

Lunch is served

16 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek [email protected]As part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Flooding worries continue

2 days ago - 16 January 2021 | Disasters

The Windhoek municipality on Friday evening gave a brief update on the flooding experienced in the capital.According to the City, the average rainfall from 30...

Residents relocated to avoid flooding

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Disasters

More than 200 residents of informal settlement in Windhoek were relocated to avoid their shacks being flooded.Speaking to Nampa, some residents said the decision was...

How Covid has changed the...

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

Fighting cervical cancer together

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Health

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point...

Nambob joins the fight to...

4 days ago - 14 January 2021 | Society

With the Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) National Outreach Programme kicking off today, Nambob (previously Avbob Namibia) extended their support to the organisations efforts to...

Load More