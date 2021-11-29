Big cheque for Autism Association

Next year's dates announced

Autism Association of Namibia director Petra Dillmann pictured with Nedbank Namibia managing director Martha Murorua. Photo contributed

The Nedbank for Autism Series has again shown spectators far and wide why it is one of the most influential sought after golfing events on the Namibian golfing scene, having raised over N$200 000 for the Autism Association of Namibia.

The nine-event series, organised by DZ Golf, is an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Autism Association of Namibia (AAN) through pledges and donations. AAN is an association made up of parents, their children with autism, adults with autism, and professionals who are interested in promoting the well-being of persons with autism spectrum disorders within Namibia.

The association’s aim is to provide support and assistance as well as training in the field of autism to parents and professionals.

Last year, the series raised N$130 155 in pledges by the end of the tournament. This was a major milestone considering the economic climate and the sudden Covid-19 circumstances the country was facing. The 2021 edition of the series was launched on 20 February at Omeya Golf Club, and came full circle at the same club recently where the final took place. The series had 527 golfers from the nine events, and raised N$228 200.

Series organiser, Dan Zwiebel, expressed his delight at the series final. “I must admit that the major highlight was the fact that we exceeded my goal of N$200 000 for the Autism Association. We had so many ups and downs this year, including a third Covid-19 wave which temporarily halted the event’s momentum, but none of it stopped us from making sure that we attain each set goal for every occasion.”

After the final event, a prize giving dinner was held where director of AAN, Petra Dillmann, Nedbank Namibia managing director, Martha Murorua, golfers, and invited guests were in attendance.

Preparations for the 2022 edition of the Nedbank for Autism Series, are underway and the dates are as follows:

• Omeya Golf Club, Saturday 5 February 2022

• Mariental Golf Club, Saturday 19 February 2022

• Gobabis Golf Club, Saturday 12 March 2022

• Oranjemund Golf Club, Saturday 26 March 2022

• Tsumeb Golf Club, Saturday 14 May 2022

• Oshakati Golf Club, Saturday 6 August 2022

• Rossmund Golf Course, Saturday, 27 August 2022

• Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate, Saturday 3 September 2022

• Walvis Bay Golf Club, Saturday 10 September 2022

• Windhoek Golf & Country Club, Saturday 1 October 2022

• Final at Omeya Golf Club, Friday 18 November 2022.

The co-sponsors for the nine stop country-wide golf event included M+Z Motors, Safintra Roofing Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, ComputerKit Namibia, AfricaOnline, Taeuber & Corssen, and the official media partner Future Media.