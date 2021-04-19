Big cheque for DTS Futsal Development Team

The Nedbank sponsored Futsal Team with their coaches. Photo contributed

After the success of the 2020 Nedbank DTS Futsal Tournament, Nedbank has again sponsored N$100 000 towards the DTS Futsal Development Team this year.

The sponsorship supports the DTS Academy, giving 15 footballers from a less privileged background the chance to train at the DTS sport grounds, and take part in all aspects of the academy’s programs. The beneficiaries have been chosen based on their talent, commitment, potential and behaviour. They received free registration with the DTS club, free training and coaching by DTS’s six permanently employed coaches, training equipment and catering for external games in 2021.



Looking back

The 2021 Nedbank DTS Futsal Tournament took take place on 19 and 20 March 2021 at the DTS sports grounds in Olympia. Beneficiaries of the Nedbank sponsorship played at the tournament, which had approximately 120 players involved over two days.

“Last year was undoubtedly the most unprecedented year in Namibian sports history as all contact sports where halted due to Covid-19. Having Nedbank invest in the DTS Futsal Development Team during this time truly shows the bank’s commitment to making sure that players from underprivileged backgrounds get to enjoy their favourite sport,” says DTS Futsal Coordinator Sebastian Durrschmidt.

The games where played indoors on both days and had teams ranging from the u/7 to u/15 age groups who battle it out to be crowned tournament winners.

The Lions were the overall winners in the u/7-9 group, team Omega won in the u/10-12 age group, and team Bosso were the overall winners in the u/13-15 age group.

DTS Youth Football Chairperson, Dr Bettina Janka said that the tournament received positive feedback from the players and parents as it was the first youth football tournament held thus far. “Given the current Covid-19 circumstances, it is a special event for the kids to be able to play in a tournament, even if it is only internal. We made sure everyone received a small prize and trophy to boost their morale and create anticipation for coming tournaments” she added.



