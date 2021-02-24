Big day for ALI

Institute celebrates its 100th group of leader graduates

24 February 2021 | Education

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and the African Leadership Institute (ALI) recently celebrated the 100th group of leaders who completed their training and received their NQA accredited Certificate in Transformational Leadership.
Amongst these leaders were Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) leaders from Oshakati, Omaruru, the Omaheke region and Katutura Hospital.
FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI Manager Revonia Kahivere said the collaboration between the MoHSS and ALI has been successful for more than five years, resulting in more than 50 health administrators and leaders being armoured with the power to effectively raise productivity while inspiring agility of thought and process in communities across the country.
“Our partnership with ALI is especially inspired by the organisation’s belief that Africa should, and can solve its own challenges through tailored value-based leadership development programmes,” Kahivere said. “The Foundation is motivated by the ambitions of transforming Africa into a beacon of hope and self-sustainability for the rest of the third world.”
ALI’s Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie said that through the institute’s, individuals are inspired and enabled to lead powerful transformation in their personal life, character and emotional intelligence, in their relationships at home and work as well as in their performance in the workplace and the communities.
“This holistic leadership training intervention equips and empowers leaders to take up their responsibilities and to make a significant difference in their sphere of influence. Through the support and sponsorship from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, another group of 12 leaders will register during 2021 for the Certificate in Transformational Leadership at the African Leadership Institute.”

Similar News

 

Good news for three Khomas schools

13 hours ago | Education

The Khomas Regional Council, along with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture handed over new infrastructure to three schools in Windhoek earlier this week.The...

Special education protocols non-existent

2 days ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Namibia has no protocols in place to identify, diagnose and support learners with special education needs (LSEN), a report on the Namibian Examination and Assessment...

A dream becomes a reality

2 days ago - 24 February 2021 | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions shared that one of its longest-serving employees, Emilia Hangula, has earned her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education through the Institute of Open Learning...

Non-teaching posts frozen

4 days ago - 22 February 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has suspended the filling of all non-teaching posts in the ministry.According to the ministry’s executive director Sanet Steenkamp,...

Chancellor’s Innovative Fund launched

1 week ago - 19 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) launched the Chancellor’s Innovative Fund aimed at tackling 21st century challenges by using technology to maximise the benefits of the...

Unam, Meatco take hands

1 week ago - 17 February 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (Unam) and Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at research innovation for the meat value...

Don’t be misled, NQA warns

1 week ago - 16 February 2021 | Education

As the country gears up for the 2021 academic year, grade 11 and 12 learners who qualified for progression to institutions of higher learning and...

Mental health: Keeping children safe

1 week ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] the going gets tough, adults have found various ways to lighten the load – from talking it outwith a partner or friend...

Study at your own pace

1 week ago - 15 February 2021 | Education

Stadio Namibia (formerly Southern Business School Namibia) is making enrolling and registration for tertiary education in Namibia easier, with prospective students from the across the...

School drop-outs at all time high

2 weeks ago - 07 February 2021 | Education

While Namibia has nearly achieved universal primary education, with over 85% of children who enrol for grade 1 completing grade 7, the country still struggles...

Latest News

Dramatic increase in fuel prices...

14 hours ago | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Dramatic increase in fuel prices...

14 hours ago | Energy

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that the price of both petrol and diesel will increase by 80c at 00:01 on 3 March.The new...

Basic income grant immediately feasible...

14 hours ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] of a basic income grant (BIG) for Namibia say not only is its immediate implementation feasible, but warn that without BIG, Namibia’s...

CoW cuts electricity

14 hours ago | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears...

Ace that job interview

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Chantelle ReidAn essential step in the employment process is interviewing qualified candidates. An interview is a structured conversation where one participant asks questions,...

Ombudsman tackles CLS favouritism

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] John Walters has launched a legal challenge against a Cabinet decision that he argues is unlawful and prejudiced in favour of Namibia’s...

Big boxing this weekend

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Sports

Middleweight boxer, Lucas ‘The Demolisher’ Ndafoluma, is ready to take on Simion Tchetha of Malawi for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa title on...

Municipal audit soon

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced that as from 8 March, staff will be conducting a municipal service audit.The aim is to verify that information...

Activists say no to Okavango...

1 day - 25 February 2021 | Environment

A group of environmental activists held a protest in Windhoek earlier this week, demanding a moratorium on the oil drilling project in Okavango Delta until...

Load More