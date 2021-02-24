Big day for ALI

Institute celebrates its 100th group of leader graduates

Pictured at the back FLTR are Aune Kaufiwetu Hamutwe, Frans Enkono Indongo, Pieter Louw, Brian Isaacs and Wilbard Nangombe. Front: Liina Udjombala, Karoline Shiyagaya, Revonia Kahivere and Welda Gawanas. Photo contributed

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and the African Leadership Institute (ALI) recently celebrated the 100th group of leaders who completed their training and received their NQA accredited Certificate in Transformational Leadership.

Amongst these leaders were Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) leaders from Oshakati, Omaruru, the Omaheke region and Katutura Hospital.

FirstRand Namibia Foundation CSI Manager Revonia Kahivere said the collaboration between the MoHSS and ALI has been successful for more than five years, resulting in more than 50 health administrators and leaders being armoured with the power to effectively raise productivity while inspiring agility of thought and process in communities across the country.

“Our partnership with ALI is especially inspired by the organisation’s belief that Africa should, and can solve its own challenges through tailored value-based leadership development programmes,” Kahivere said. “The Foundation is motivated by the ambitions of transforming Africa into a beacon of hope and self-sustainability for the rest of the third world.”

ALI’s Dr Chrisna von Gericke-Fourie said that through the institute’s, individuals are inspired and enabled to lead powerful transformation in their personal life, character and emotional intelligence, in their relationships at home and work as well as in their performance in the workplace and the communities.

“This holistic leadership training intervention equips and empowers leaders to take up their responsibilities and to make a significant difference in their sphere of influence. Through the support and sponsorship from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, another group of 12 leaders will register during 2021 for the Certificate in Transformational Leadership at the African Leadership Institute.”



