Big donation for cancer

NBL’s Marco Wenk with Dr Annelle Zietsman (left) and CAN’s Rolf Hansen (right). Photo contributed

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against cancer, with an annual donation of N$140 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre.

NBL MD Marco Wenk handed over the donation to the CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen and Dr Annelle Zietsman, head of the Medical Oncology Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult and has taken its toll on people’s health and livelihood,” Wenk said. “While we are still impacted by the global pandemic, we continue being faced with another reality that knows no borders, whether in age; race; status, or gender. Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and right here in our country, it has a major impact on so many people and families. Too many of us, including myself, personally know someone affected by cancer – whether we witness the fight of a loved one directly or we see the worry of their family and friends.”

Wenk commended CAN for its collaborative and tireless efforts in being a key player and significant contributor to the fight against the disease.

Hansen: “Never wavering in their commitment to support CAN in its mission to eradicate cancer in our country, our relationship with NBL has impacted the lives of thousands through the years. When we remain steadfast in our convictions, we can overcome all adversities and this partnership of hope enables us to touch the lives of Namibians affected by cancer especially.”

