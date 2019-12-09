Big infrastructure investments in 2020

PowerCom announced its 2020 plans of investing in infrastructure across the country, with 19 towers that have been identified in the Khomas, Hardap, Erongo, Otjozondjupa and the northern regions.

Currently in its first phase, construction will commence in January 2020 for Walvis Bay Harbour, Walvis Bay Golf Course, Walvis Bay Ext.17, Rehoboth - Swartkoppie Road and Hage Heights which are envisaged to be commissioned by end of March 2020.

Two envisaged phases total 28 infrastructure investment projects scheduled as part of PowerCom’s strategy to expand its tower base countrywide, enabling service operators to use their infrastructure to develop their own businesses further.

Erongo receives the most towers (11) costing just over N$11 million, while Khomas receives five (N$5.6 million). //Kharas is slated to receive three towers (N$886 000), while Hardap, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa and Kunene will receive two each, and finally Omusati will get one tower. Within these plans, greenfield towers are being constructed as part of 2019/20 Capital Expenditure Financial Year, forming a N$24 million investment across 19 towers.

The tendering process for the first phase containing five towers closed 6 December for the commissioning Walvis Bay Harbour, Walvis Bay Golf Course, Walvis Bay Ext.17, Rehoboth - Swartkoppie Road and Hage Heights. The second phase containing 14 projects is expected to be launched around January, with the aim of completion by the end of September 2020. The towers are in Dorado Park Ext 1, Kupferquelle, Kalkfeld, Bullspoort, Enghodi, Onkani, Okahandja (Veddersdal), Goreangab, Outjo, Narraville, tower & equipment room, Mondesa, DRC Swakopmund, Finkenstein and Eros.



Commitment to connectivity

PowerCom’s CEO Alisa Amupolo said that these latest CAPEX roll out plans reiterate PowerCom’s commitment to improving connectivity across Namibia. “Construction of new towers, especially in rural areas, brings vastly improved connectivity to citizens and businesses. In this way, PowerCom is adding value to the economy, stimulating the development of other businesses and increasing the effectiveness of communication across the whole of the country.”

PowerCom’s ICT infrastructure enables businesses to expand their Namibian footprints, especially in pivotal areas of internet access and mobile service coverage, along with television and radio coverage as well as two-way communications. In addition, existing coverage and signal can be improved by the construction of a tower, delivering quality services to citizens and businesses across Namibia.

PowerCom’s Senior Manager: Commercial, Valerie Apollus, said that on a local level, every PowerCom infrastructure project has a positive impact on its area. “Every tower encourages the growth of local communications initiatives which sit alongside national projects whereby annually N$8.5 million is invested in leasing of lands countrywide. More importantly, they improve the lives of every Namibian in their range who can access more services as a direct result of PowerCom’s infrastructure.”

Alongside their greenfield investments, PowerCom continues to invest in existing infrastructure to prolong their lifespan and ensure they are robust enough to effectively onboard clients and services in the future. To this end, five towers will be refurbished representing an investment value of N$1.6 million. These are at Oranjemund MGW, Henties Bay TN, Walvis Bay Tower Walk way (to be completed by March 2020) and Gross Hertzog lift replacement. A further investment of N$583,920 will be directed to a repaint of towers, namely those at Oranjemund TMN, Lüderitz, Tamariskia and Möwe Bay.

Finally, PowerCom’s investment plans for 2020 also includes N$1 million in preventative tower maintenance spread across the following regions: nine towers in Kavango, two towers in Zambezi, 19 towers in Kunene, 21 towers in Otjozondjupa, 12 towers in Oshikoto, eight in Oshana and nine in Omusati.

