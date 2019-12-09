Big infrastructure investments in 2020

09 December 2019 | Infrastructure

PowerCom announced its 2020 plans of investing in infrastructure across the country, with 19 towers that have been identified in the Khomas, Hardap, Erongo, Otjozondjupa and the northern regions.
Currently in its first phase, construction will commence in January 2020 for Walvis Bay Harbour, Walvis Bay Golf Course, Walvis Bay Ext.17, Rehoboth - Swartkoppie Road and Hage Heights which are envisaged to be commissioned by end of March 2020.
Two envisaged phases total 28 infrastructure investment projects scheduled as part of PowerCom’s strategy to expand its tower base countrywide, enabling service operators to use their infrastructure to develop their own businesses further.
Erongo receives the most towers (11) costing just over N$11 million, while Khomas receives five (N$5.6 million). //Kharas is slated to receive three towers (N$886 000), while Hardap, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa and Kunene will receive two each, and finally Omusati will get one tower. Within these plans, greenfield towers are being constructed as part of 2019/20 Capital Expenditure Financial Year, forming a N$24 million investment across 19 towers.
The tendering process for the first phase containing five towers closed 6 December for the commissioning Walvis Bay Harbour, Walvis Bay Golf Course, Walvis Bay Ext.17, Rehoboth - Swartkoppie Road and Hage Heights. The second phase containing 14 projects is expected to be launched around January, with the aim of completion by the end of September 2020. The towers are in Dorado Park Ext 1, Kupferquelle, Kalkfeld, Bullspoort, Enghodi, Onkani, Okahandja (Veddersdal), Goreangab, Outjo, Narraville, tower & equipment room, Mondesa, DRC Swakopmund, Finkenstein and Eros.

Commitment to connectivity
PowerCom’s CEO Alisa Amupolo said that these latest CAPEX roll out plans reiterate PowerCom’s commitment to improving connectivity across Namibia. “Construction of new towers, especially in rural areas, brings vastly improved connectivity to citizens and businesses. In this way, PowerCom is adding value to the economy, stimulating the development of other businesses and increasing the effectiveness of communication across the whole of the country.”
PowerCom’s ICT infrastructure enables businesses to expand their Namibian footprints, especially in pivotal areas of internet access and mobile service coverage, along with television and radio coverage as well as two-way communications. In addition, existing coverage and signal can be improved by the construction of a tower, delivering quality services to citizens and businesses across Namibia.
PowerCom’s Senior Manager: Commercial, Valerie Apollus, said that on a local level, every PowerCom infrastructure project has a positive impact on its area. “Every tower encourages the growth of local communications initiatives which sit alongside national projects whereby annually N$8.5 million is invested in leasing of lands countrywide. More importantly, they improve the lives of every Namibian in their range who can access more services as a direct result of PowerCom’s infrastructure.”
Alongside their greenfield investments, PowerCom continues to invest in existing infrastructure to prolong their lifespan and ensure they are robust enough to effectively onboard clients and services in the future. To this end, five towers will be refurbished representing an investment value of N$1.6 million. These are at Oranjemund MGW, Henties Bay TN, Walvis Bay Tower Walk way (to be completed by March 2020) and Gross Hertzog lift replacement. A further investment of N$583,920 will be directed to a repaint of towers, namely those at Oranjemund TMN, Lüderitz, Tamariskia and Möwe Bay.
Finally, PowerCom’s investment plans for 2020 also includes N$1 million in preventative tower maintenance spread across the following regions: nine towers in Kavango, two towers in Zambezi, 19 towers in Kunene, 21 towers in Otjozondjupa, 12 towers in Oshikoto, eight in Oshana and nine in Omusati.

Similar News

 

NHE housing project starts in January

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

New development in Kleine Kuppe

1 week ago - 06 December 2019 | Infrastructure

At the ground breaking ceremony of a new development in the Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek City Council member Paulus Immanuel called on developers and financiers to...

Namcor opens first fuel station

3 weeks ago - 21 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Namcor’s first fuel retail site officially opened on Thursday, giving consumers a wider choice of fuel outlets to purchase from, while also providing business opportunities...

Second freeway phase launched

4 weeks ago - 20 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Phase 2A of the Windhoek – Hosea Kutaku dual carriageway was officially launched on Monday.Roads and transport minister John Mutorwa said at the...

Vandals to be brought to book

4 weeks ago - 20 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Vandalism of traffic signs in Windhoek is on the increase, placing drivers and pedestrians in danger, the City Police said.Many traffic signs have either been...

Be vigilant when buying land – RTC

4 weeks ago - 20 November 2019 | Infrastructure

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) expressed concern over illegal land grabbers who are selling land, claiming to be legal owners without any proof of ownership.According...

Cash injection for Omaheke projects

4 weeks ago - 19 November 2019 | Infrastructure

The Omaheke Regional Council allocated N$8.5 million to 128 community projects through its community development programme. Each of the seven constituencies in the region received...

Plans to revive CBD still being reviewed

1 month - 04 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel While businesses in Windhoek’s city centre have been waiting for years for City Council to revitalize the Central Business District (CBD), regulations are...

Drie dekades vir Huis Sonder Sorge

1 month - 28 October 2019 | Infrastructure

Huis Sonder Sorge op Okahandja het in September sy 30-jarige bestaan met ’n basaar gevier waar daar al van vroegoggend koffie, tee, heerlike brötchens en...

Where a house becomes a home

1 month - 28 October 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel With the housing situation in the affordable income bracket still under stress, this developer is trying to address the issue.“There are not enough...

Latest News

The gift of change

5 days ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

The Empty Armchair debuts

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Don’t be fooled!

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Free help for foot and...

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

Cooking up a plan to...

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

NHE housing project starts in...

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

Saam word mooi gemaak

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

A coat of excellence

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Load More