Big investment in local manufacturing

N$10 million for WinSalt Manufacture

08 September 2021 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.
WinSalt Manufacture is a wholly Namibian owned company and was established in 2018 to manufacture animal mineral salt blocks as well as water softening blocks and tablets for both industrial and home use. The company is located in Walvis Bay.
In a media statement, GIPF chief executive David Nuyoma said the GIPF saw an opportunity in the agricultural industry and thus decided to invest in this venture.
WinSalt is the first of its kind in Africa and the world to have manufactured animal nutrition and medicine blocks with indigenous ingredients like moringa, devil’s claw, salt, seaweed, aloe and more.
Moreover, the nutrition and medicine blocks last four times longer than other molasses blocks in the industry. The blocks are cost effective for farmers, weather resistant, contain zero sediment and molasses (sugar) and improve animal nutrition and health.
“The WinSalt blocks are made from raw materials that are sourced locally. The blocks are highly recommended as they allow the animals to regulate their own salt and mineral intake per lick. These blocks have proven to be popular on cattle and livestock farms in Europe, the Americas,
Asia and Australia,” Nuyoma said.
With a staff complement of eight, WinSalt aims to increase this number to 25 employees. The company has so far exported internationally to Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Zambia and Angola and is currently negotiating with the South African market.

Similar News

 

MTC aims for N$3 billion mark

3 days ago - 05 September 2021 | Business

The 49% shares offered to the Namibian public by MTC is expected to raise between N$3 billion and N$3.5 billion, board chairperson Theo Mberirua said...

Nicol-Wilson heads up Nam-Mic

1 week ago - 02 September 2021 | Business

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ Board of Directors announced the appointment of Verile Nicol-Wilson as Designate Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2021. An avid,...

A new entrepreneurial beginning

2 weeks ago - 23 August 2021 | Business

Following Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) embarking on cost-cutting measures over the last 18 months, a former employee is using her voluntary separation package to start...

Start-ups are the way to a new Namibia

3 weeks ago - 19 August 2021 | Business

Stellenbosch • Joshua RomisherResearch confirms what entrepreneurs have long suspected: start-ups drive the creation of newjobs. Harvard University, for example, found that while only 15%...

Osino launches Twin Hills Trust

3 weeks ago - 17 August 2021 | Business

Osino Resources Corp. announced the launch of the Twin Hills Trust and its first five funded projects in Namibia.The Twin Hills Trust is a not-for-profit...

Change of working conditions at Namibia Dairies

1 month - 09 August 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies announced its decision to introduce urgent rescue measures to safeguard the future sustainability of its business and mitigate the risk of the impact...

Pitching for resilience

1 month - 09 August 2021 | Business

Germany continues its support to mitigate the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy in cooperation with the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade...

Plastic Packaging, Meatco win big

1 month - 06 August 2021 | Business

Plastic Packaging and Meatco received the Namibia Exporter of the Year awards for their excellence and innovation in reaching export markets in South Africa and...

NIPDB launches logo design competition

1 month - 05 August 2021 | Business

The Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) invites Namibians aged 18 and older to submit logo design ideas and the good news is that...

Du Toit to take the lead for now

1 month - 03 August 2021 | Business

Following the departure of Sakaria Nghikembua at the end of his 5-year term as chief executive of Agribank at the end of last month, the...

Latest News

Sunset Jazz for CHICA

21 minutes ago | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and project partners today launched an exciting “one-night-only” jazz show to the benefit of CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer), a...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

57 minutes ago | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Muafangejo book launched

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Scientific Society recently hosted the launch of Visions of Love and Sorrow - The Art of John Muafangejo by Orde Levinson, penned in...

Jentsch works up on auction

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Agri assistance for the fairer...

2 hours ago | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

2 hours ago | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Namibian selection committee for the...

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Load More