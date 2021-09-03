Big Kasu dreams

The 12th edition of the annual Katutura Sports Union (Kasu) football and netball Dream Cup returns to the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek this weekend.

Kasu chairman Kuveri Tjonga said that the N$30 000 tourney attracted 13 netball and 16 football teams, and is expected to conclude next Saturday. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic measures in place, no spectators will be allowed while teams will leave the field immediately after the final whistle to pave way for the next games.

The football teams registered with N$1 900 while the netball teams booked their places with N$1 000.

Tjonga said that Kasu tournaments have come a long way and are aimed at grooming young talent and shaping their careers for greener pastures, adding that the tourneys have been instrumental to encourage people to abstain from unhealthy activities while striving towards sports development.

The games are set to start at 09:00 with Young Stars taking on Inter Dee in the first game, followed by Otjomuise United and Life in the City. Thereafter Herero Mall will take on Okanguindi, followed by Unity of Windhoek versus Katutura Central on Saturday games.

On Sunday, the games start at 07:30 with Jitas FC versus Otjiungukua, followed by Truck Team and Okovimburu, and Otjiuondo Tjokaurumbu taking on Kasu eleven.

The quarter-final games will continue next weekend at the same sports field along with all netball games, Tjonga said

This year's winning netball team will pocket N$5 000 with the runners-up taking N$2 500 home, while the semi-final loser will get N$1 250. For the football category, the champion will pocket N$10 000, while the runners-up will have to settle for N$5 000 and the semi-final losers will each receive N$2 500. – Nampa



