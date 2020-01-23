Big plans for Beatrice

23 January 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly Duiker.
He said after a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service (MSYNS) this week, he is confident that 2020 will be a productive year.
Two items he highlighted are a trip to Germany by young footballers and the NSSU’s plans for star athlete Beatrice Masilingi.
“During the meeting, we agreed that the Westphalia trip which sees young footballers competing with their German counterparts, will be run by the NSSU instead of the Namibia Football Association this year.”
He added that the NSSU would work closely with the directorate of sports as well as the NFA to select players who will travel to Germany later this year. “Just like we did with the Copa Coca-Cola football tournament last year, we will also involve school teachers in the selection of the team.”
Duiker said that the NSSU plans to see star athlete Beatrice Masilingi, who is ranked fifth in the world and second in Africa at youth level, competing at three major competitions namely the world junior championships, Region Five Games and the Confederation of School Sport Associations of Southern Africa (Cossasa) Games.
“Beatrice will not be competing at school events because she has no competition there. We want her to be in good shape for major competitions later this year. Therefore, the NSSU will send her to a high-performance centre outside the country so she can improve her time, which is from the 50-second mark to the 40-second mark in the 400m sprint.”
Duiker said that despite financial constraints, the NSSU will try its best to send athletes out of the country to compete against their counterparts at the Cossasa Games.
In 2019, the NSSU froze all its activities due to a lack of funds which prevented athletes from representing their country at a regional and continental level. – Nampa

