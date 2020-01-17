Big plans for Dagbreek
According to principle Paul du Plessis, the school gardening project is one of their important sub programmes under the Skills Training curriculum that could benefit the learners’ future. “Currently less than 10% of our school leavers are employed. We aim to implement courses to equip more learners with skills that can ensure employment after school,” he said.
The school has land available on the northern border of the property, next to the Klein Windhoek River that is earmarked for the development of an urban farm. It will be designed by perma-culturists into a forest garden with a grey water system and nursery using different gardening methods, including aquaponics, hydroponics, wicking beds and planting in the soil or seed beds.
The plan is to move the garden from where it is now, to the open land and to construct the new Skills Training Centre where the garden was located.
The Skills Training Centre will be designed as a facility that will open doors for many different opportunities for skills training in gardening, merchandizing, hospitality, cooking, waitering, catering, laundry, car washing, recycling and upcycling. “It will include a shop and restaurant with open tea garden,” Du Plessis said.
Since 2016, a lot of planning has been done thanks to the support of professionals and companies. Phase A has been in full swing since 2016 and Phase B will be finalised in 2020. They plan to build a car wash bay next year, as well as construct a warehouse. A drive-through recycling hub was recently opened.
“We aim to become a ‘green school’ in all aspects. This green initiative will be done in conjunction with the recycling, composting and other projects at our school. The planned Urban Farm and Skills Training Centre project will make a huge impact to the future of our learners,” he concluded.
If you or your business want to become involved in this project, Du Plessis can be contacted at 081 844 0172 or send an email to [email protected]