Big plans for ladies soccer

League to kick off in 2021

22 July 2020 | Sports

The nationwide women’s football league is expected to kick off in March next year once all modalities for the league have been ironed out by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) women’s desk.
Local women’s football has been inactive since the conclusion of the Skorpion Zinc NFA Women’s Super League in May 2019. However, only teams from the Khomas, Erongo and Omaheke regions competed in this league.
Speaking to Nampa earlier this week, Namibia Women’s Football Association (NWFA) chairperson Monica Shapwa, said she has informed the regions to get all logistics in place to pave the way for a new regional league. “For starters, we have prepared a budget to the NFA. We will start off with mass participation for at least two years so we can see how many women are taking part per region and then we will demarcate the teams in the regions to different streams.”
She added that after four years, the women’s desk will start with the relegation and promotion system with teams from the different streams to the super league. “We are busy with a questionnaire that will help us understand the needs of the different leagues. We are also talking of creating a Khomas league, which will accommodate teams that are relegated from the super league.”
Shapwa said that a minimum of eight teams will compete in the various regional leagues. If a region has four teams, they will be required to incorporate women’s football teams from schools. “These teams can be adopted by regional football clubs. If they have six teams registered in a region, they can start playing while they look at ways to accommodate more teams.”
Shapwa said that they would probably need N$500 000 to assist all regions with establishing the leagues, but that the regions will also be required to submit their own budget to the NFA under the FIFA Forward development programme. – Nampa

