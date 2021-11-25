Big plans for Step Up Ark
Hope for Rehoboth
25 November 2021 | Society
A charity project that was established to care for disadvantaged women and children in rural areas in the Hardap region during the Covid lockdown in 2020, has developed into a fully fledged registered welfare initiative.
Martha McNab, a 54-year-old hairdresser and marathon athlete with a big heart’s Step Up Ark welfare organisation now provides meals to children from 60 households in mainly the Burgershoek informal settlement at Rehoboth.
In the meantime, she also donated a 3ha erf to the organisation where a vegetable garden has been established to supply Step Up Ark's soup kitchen with vegetables. She and her 27-year-old daughter, McZene, also started an early childhood development centre to prepare children from poor communities for school.
Her next project is the establishment of a safe haven on the holding where a homeless woman can be accommodated with their children.
Martha also offered skills classes for women with the help of one of Step Up Ark's board member, Erica Mulundu, and wants to build on that in the future.
Because she herself loves sports and running marathons, she regularly arranges races in Rehoboth for especially the older children in the communities supported by Step Up Ark.
Last Saturday she brought five of these regular participants, girls between 13 and 21 years old, on a pampering trip to Windhoek. “I arranged the trip to coincide with Unicef’s International Children's Day,” Martha said.
Because the girls all successfully completed a 32 km race, incentive certificates were handed to them.
Martha and the volunteers who help her are also currently raising money so that when the schools reopen in January, they can donate gift boxes with stationery to 500 needy children in the Hardap region. “We do this by baking and selling cupcakes. At the moment it's going slowly; we have only sold 300 so far,” she said.
Businesses and individuals who would like to support this project by ordering cupcakes or donating stationery, can call her on 081 661 0051.