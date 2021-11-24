Big splash this weekend

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event for the 2021 season takes place on Friday (26) and Saturday (27 November) at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek. Participating clubs are Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy. The swimming gathering is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Federation (NASFED). “Our swimmers are excited,” said NASFED’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara. “The challenge they face is staying fit over the Festive Season in time for the next Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala in January 2022.”

