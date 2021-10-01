Big tea party for cancer

01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected]

Six years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that assist people with cancer.
According to Anthea Mcleod, she and her friend Violette Mureko lost a loved-one to cancer.
“Violette said she would like to make a difference. I was immediately interested because the woman that died was my cousin, and I too experienced her struggle. The other three women are mutual friends.”
Mcleod, Mureko and Dina Tjahere are organising a tea party again this year: 9 October at the David Bezuidenhout Secondary School in Khomasdal.
“We set up a tent every year and the guests sit at tables and listen to a speaker and entertainment. This year, due to Covid-19, we decided to have a picnic. Guests need to bring their own picnic baskets. The theme is ‘White and glitter’.”
As is the case every year, the ladies say there will be a prize for the most beautiful and extravagant hat.
This year physiotherapist Mona-Liza Khoeses-Hayes, is the guest speaker who will be talking about women’s health and cancer, while entertainment is provided by Priscilla the Dessert Queen, comedian Slick, and Kizambo.
NBT4Hope not only organises the fundraising campaign every year; they also regularly talk with people in the community about cancer, provide information and support.
Tickets cost N$180 and can be purchased at 081 274 1101, 081 331 8478 or 081 590 4030. Registration starts at 15:00 and the proceedings take place from 16:00 to 18:30.

Similar News

 

Beethoven’s best in November

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Events

Last year, the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth was celebrated: The most frequently performed classical composer in the world and one of the...

Tickled pink!

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Events

Pink October is upon us - a month to stand in solidarity with women’s health, create awareness on breast cancer and a time during which...

Stellar showers in the coming months

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Events

Grootfontein • [email protected] somewhat unusual meteor shower will be seen early in October – unusual in the sense that it will be visible early evenings,...

Totëmeyer wen toptoekenning

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Events

Die 25ste Bank Windhoek Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging (ATKV) se Pluimpie-toekenningsgeleentheid het onlangs plaasgevind, waar erkenning gegee is aan individue, instellings, uitgewers en maatskappye...

International award for local leader

5 days ago - 27 September 2021 | Events

The Africa Leadership Awards took place virtually last week and this year, Namibia was added to the pool of women that have made an impact...

NSS chooses new board

5 days ago - 26 September 2021 | Events

The Namibia Scientific Society’s (NSS) Annual General Meeting took place last Thursday (23 September).According to Waltraut Fritzsche of the NSS, the hall was filled with...

Michelle McLean seen in Times Square

5 days ago - 26 September 2021 | Events

The International Association of Top Professionals over the weekend revealed a billboard in new York's Time Square of former Miss Universe, Michelle McLean after awarding...

Skou skop dié naweek af

1 week ago - 23 September 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoekers verlede jaar nie die jaarlikse nywerheids- en landbouskou vroeg in Oktober kon bywoon nie – net ’n twee dae lange miniskou...

NUST hosts secretaries’ convention

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Events

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts the 5th Annual National Secretaries’ Convention on 8 October 2021, themed “Re-envisioning service quality through digital...

Fashion – the threads that bind us together

2 weeks ago - 14 September 2021 | Events

Heritage Week commemorated at the coast and onlineThe Scientific Society Swakopmund plays host to the Namibian Heritage Week this year, together with the museum and...

Latest News

Big tea party for cancer

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that...

US climate envoy visits Namibia

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy...

Food for thought

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Society

The German Embassy has partnered with King’s Daughter’s Organisation and Help4Nam to support families in need with food donations in and around Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Matie soek perfekte resep vir...

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

’n Nagraadse student in Veekundige Wetenskappe aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US), Dakota Guy, is tans besig om ’n plaasvervanger vir regte renostermelk te ontwikkel wat...

Dryland crop production preparations

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiAs we slowly approach the start of our rainy season, farmers all over the country are hoping to receive much-anticipated showers.Rainfall provides...

FMD could scupper live sheep...

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] controversial business proposal to import thousands of sheep into Namibia for export via sea to the Middle East faces a potential roadblock...

‘Kalmeer’ met Janie Bay

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die immergewilde Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Janie Bay het pas ’n video vir die tweede enkelsnit vanaf haar album Prisma uitgereik. Die liedjie “Kalmeer” gaan oor die...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Kruger wins youth cattle judging...

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Load More