Big tea party for cancer
01 October 2021 | Events
Six years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that assist people with cancer.
According to Anthea Mcleod, she and her friend Violette Mureko lost a loved-one to cancer.
“Violette said she would like to make a difference. I was immediately interested because the woman that died was my cousin, and I too experienced her struggle. The other three women are mutual friends.”
Mcleod, Mureko and Dina Tjahere are organising a tea party again this year: 9 October at the David Bezuidenhout Secondary School in Khomasdal.
“We set up a tent every year and the guests sit at tables and listen to a speaker and entertainment. This year, due to Covid-19, we decided to have a picnic. Guests need to bring their own picnic baskets. The theme is ‘White and glitter’.”
As is the case every year, the ladies say there will be a prize for the most beautiful and extravagant hat.
This year physiotherapist Mona-Liza Khoeses-Hayes, is the guest speaker who will be talking about women’s health and cancer, while entertainment is provided by Priscilla the Dessert Queen, comedian Slick, and Kizambo.
NBT4Hope not only organises the fundraising campaign every year; they also regularly talk with people in the community about cancer, provide information and support.
Tickets cost N$180 and can be purchased at 081 274 1101, 081 331 8478 or 081 590 4030. Registration starts at 15:00 and the proceedings take place from 16:00 to 18:30.