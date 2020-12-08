Big win for local bank

Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, James Chapman. Photo contributed

Bank Windhoek was named the Best Retail Bank in Namibia by the London-based Global Banking and Finance Review, a leading international financial portal and print magazine. The Global Banking and Finance Review covers various areas such as banking, trading, technology, tax and legal, and asset and wealth management.

“As we continue to respond to a worldwide increasingly turbulent business environment, tied with the Covid-19 challenges, this award is a testament to the relationship we have with our staff and customers,” said Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, James Chapman. “Our success is the result of the dedication, resilience, teamwork, and the tenacity of the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group teams, who are committed to our customer-centricity culture, as a relationship-driven Bank.”

During the evaluation process, Bank Windhoek received the Best Retail Bank award based on various criteria, including staff knowledge, performance and expertise, and overall performance.

Chapman said that at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank’s frontline staff selflessly served customers throughout the country. “Through collaboration and being united as a team, we were able to navigate the storm and serve our customers while ensuring that the Bank’s wheels kept turning.”

Chapman added that as the world readjusts to the new decade, Bank Windhoek will continue to align its strategies and priorities and apply data and analytics to product development, distribution, innovation, and improved customer experiences.

Last year, Bank Windhoek was also named the Best Corporate Bank in Namibia by the Global Banking and Finance Review. The bank also won two other awards: The Bankers Bank of the Year Award and PSG's Banking Review Report Best Bank in Namibia Award.

“With the support and trust of our customers and staff, as a Namibian bank, we are proud of the fact that we can rise above any situation no matter the circumstances. We are grateful for their support," concluded Chapman.

