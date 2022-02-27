Biggest US business delegation yet visits Namibia

Akunna Cook is a senior State Department Official responsible for the United States’ economic diplomacy for all of Africa.

On Monday (28 February), representatives from several major US companies will begin a visit to explore investment and commercial opportunities in Namibia.

Akunna Cook, a visiting senior State Department Official responsible for the United States’ economic diplomacy for all of Africa, leads the delegation that includes officials from the US Department of Commerce, Power Africa, and the American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa.

The business delegation includes major American firms in the industries of construction and engineering, energies, and health.

During the course of their visit, Cook and the business delegation will meet with government leadership and potential Namibian business partners. Together, they will explore current and future opportunities for projects ranging from infrastructure improvements to green hydrogen and health systems advancements.

The US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Long said that US companies bring with them the world’s best skills and highest quality products and services. “This business delegation offers American expertise in infrastructure development, renewable energy development like solar and green hydrogen, and healthcare management. I see tremendous opportunities in Namibia for these industries, which can drive Namibia’s current and future economic growth. American companies also believe in Corporate Social Responsibility and contribute broadly in the countries in which they work, for example by employing locally and training Namibians in valuable skills.”

Long and Cook will also host a networking event for Namibian entrepreneurs to connect them to resources to scale up their businesses, one of which is the USAID TradeHub, which helps entrepreneurs launch exports to South Africa and the United States.

This is the first in a series of economic diplomacy visits the State Department will undertake to advance US trade and investment with Africa as part of the whole-of-government Prosper Africa initiative.