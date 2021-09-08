Bike lanes finally a go

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced the construction of new bicycle lanes would start today and continue until 31 January 2022.

One long lane with a short branch from Khomasdal through Dorado Park to the vicinity of the University of Science and Technology (Nust) is envisaged. The lanes will be added to the shoulder of existing roads and sidewalks, and traffic in the area will be diverted for the period mentioned above.

The streets that will be disrupted for the duration of the work include Florence Nightingale, Dr Kuaima Riruako, Andrew Kloppers and Brahms.

“We urge the public to account for the change in traffic conditions during construction, as well as thereafter,” according to a municipal notice.

Verusckha Araes of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is the project manager, Nicholas Lensen of the municipality is the engineer, and Ndakalimwe Investments CC the contractor.

