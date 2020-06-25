Bike wheels on a roll

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power team time trial takes place at Carin Park, on the northern outskirts of the city, from 08:30 on Sunday. Cyclists start off at Carin Park, down the Western Bypass to the Okapuka Bridge and rerun back up the bypass to finish at the weigh bridge. To comply with social distancing regulations, all cyclists are requested to adhere to the regulations which Windhoek Pedal Power has put in place, including online registration before the event. For more info, call 081 128 6811. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

