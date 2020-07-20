Bikers ride for CAN

20 July 2020 | Society

The “Free Chapter Windhoek” and “Twenty 82” motorcycle communities hosted a Finding Chemo fundraiser challenge to the benefit of the Cancer Association of Namibia and a fellow biker fighting cancer, Kempen Claassens.
The two groups put together a fun scavenger hunt that saw bikers solving riddles and looking for iconic places throughout the city to win prizes.
Thanks to entries and donations, N$13 600 was donated to CAN’s children programme, CHICA (Children Fight Cancer in Namibia) to support the CHICA Interim Home. This amount was made up of the scavenger hunt (N$7 700); Handle Bar donation (N$2 300); Pupkewitz Toyota donation (N$3 000) and Kalahari Greens contribution (N$600).
The following sponsors are thanked for prizes donated: Harley-Davidson Windhoek; Pupkewitz Honda; Pupkewitz BMW; Pupkewitz Toyota; Pupkewitz Megabuild; iCandy Photography; Nambwa Tented Lodge; Belles Design; Betech Solutions; Action Arena; The Handle Bar; Garden Café; Kalahari Greens; Rani Trading; Belles Baby Boutique; and Namibia Breweries

