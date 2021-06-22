Black Friday booking extension allowed
However, with the travel restrictions currently in place and which restricted exit and entry into the Windhoek-Okahandja-Rehoboth Local Authority Areas until 30 June 2021, several clients with Black Friday vouchers have been affected.
“These measures are there to safeguard our nation, and as NWR we are in full support of them,” says NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama. “That's why, based on this, we have decided to allow our Black Friday voucher clients that made their bookings before 17 June 2021 the ability to move their reservations until 31 August 2021.”
NWR encourages clients who had not redeemed their vouchers or made their booking before the lockdown to do so and travel before 30 June 2021. Otherwise, they will, unfortunately, forfeit these vouchers as per our terms and conditions.
“To ensure that this process is smooth, we would like to appeal to our clients to send their written adjustment requests to the following booking offices ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected]) or where their original booking was created,” says Epson Kasuto, NWR Chief Marketing Officer.