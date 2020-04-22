Blankets, soap for homeless

22 April 2020 | Education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) in collaboration with Phoenix Project of the Cardiff University donated 500 bars of soap and 80 blankets to homeless people accommodated at Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek earlier this week.
According to UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Kenneth Matengu who handed over the donation, the money used to buy the soap and blankets did not come from the university itself but was donated by staff members from all campuses around the country who felt the need to help the less fortunate.
He said the university made the same gesture before the lockdown was first announced, as they gave 450 mattresses and five brooms to persons in need of shelter in Windhoek valued at N$63 000.
Deputy minister of health and social services, Esther Muinjangue, who spoke at the event, said there are plans to accommodate homeless people at a permanent place after lockdown is over, because government does not want them back on the streets.
The recipients' spokesperson, Temba Stevens, said they are grateful to government and UNAM for providing shelter and food, but they are appealing to government to help them get national identity cards as most don’t have it and thus cannot benefit from the Emergency Income Grant. – Nampa

