Blood stocks at critical level

Donate now!

18 November 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) urgently requires blood donations to improve critically low stock levels.
NamBTS said that the blood donation ecosystem has been negatively affected by Covid-19. Blood collections have dropped significantly, with NamBTS currently only having three days of bloodstock for the whole country.
With December fast approaching and blood levels being low, it is a crucial time for the service to collect enough blood to be able to meet demand.
The December period leading into January is always a difficult time to collect blood as donors are busy preparing for holidays and then start travelling..
“This year has presented even more challenges as there is a significant decline in blood collections even before the holidays have commenced. Blood stock levels are already low leading into this crucial time of the year when we experience blood shortages and trauma incidents rise across the country,” said Zita Tobin, Manager: Donor Recruitment and PR for NamBTS.
She added that due to Covid-19, the service has seen a substantial drop in donations. “Educational institutions play a critical role in ensuring that we have healthy blood supply levels, and since March this year collecting donations from the educational sector has not been possible.”
If you are well and able to spare thirty minutes of your time, regular and new blood donors between the ages of 16-65 can donate at any of the fixed site centres in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, or Oshakati.
NamBTS has also scheduled numerous blood donation clinics in various towns throughout the festive season in a bid to avail the opportunity for Namibians countrywide to donate blood and help save lives.
Blood donors can donate at a number of venues this week and all blood types are needed.

Similar News

 

Lion-sized smiles from SOS youngsters

1 day - 16 November 2020 | Society

There were smiles all around when Proudly African Quick Service Restaurant Hungry Lion treated the children at SOS Village Schools in Namibia to a delicious...

Teeing off against prostate cancer

5 days ago - 12 November 2020 | Society

As official sponsor of the 2020 MyLife Movember Golf Day in collaboration with Kosmos 94.1, the Cancer Association of Namibia together with Hollard Namibia aims...

Concrete support for CAN

1 week ago - 09 November 2020 | Society

Suremix Walvis Bay and the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) thank all clients who participated in the #thinkpink challenges throughout October, marking #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth. Suremix donated...

CAN hosts home-based caregivers course

1 week ago - 05 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia invites interested members of the public with a confirmed background in home-based caregiving, patient care and/or willingness to be trained...

Community development in the spotlight

2 weeks ago - 04 November 2020 | Society

Through its Social Investment Fund (SIF), over the past three months Bank Windhoek has donated over N$750 000 towards community development projects focusing on education,...

WAP steun borskanker

2 weeks ago - 03 November 2020 | Society

Die leerlingraad van die Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool (WAP) het onlangs ’n “Pienkdag” ter ondersteuning van die Kankerverenig van Namibië (CAN) gehou. Die N$3 300 wat...

Helping hand for Men on the Side of the...

2 weeks ago - 03 November 2020 | Society

A growing unemployment rate, due in part to the multiple full and partial lockdowns, and social distancing regulations has made it increasingly difficult for Men...

Harriers, DHL support CAN

2 weeks ago - 02 November 2020 | Society

Windhoek Harriers Club and DHL donated N$10 000 in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia’s Women's Health Clinics, enabling the association to present community...

Walking the talk

2 weeks ago - 28 October 2020 | Society

It began as an invitation for a group of friends to take a casual walk in support of breast cancer awareness last week. But it...

Micro grant for Gobabis foundation

3 weeks ago - 27 October 2020 | Society

The Light for the Children Foundation in Gobabis received N$180 000 from the German embassy's micro project fund to implement safety measures at its school...

Latest News

With a pinch of sweetness

18th of November 15:43 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] off with cakes and cupcakes, this is only the beginning for one Windhoek entrepreneur, whostarted her own company during lockdown.Syluvia began baking...

Blood stocks at critical level

18th of November 15:20 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) urgently requires blood donations to improve critically low stock levels.NamBTS said that the blood donation ecosystem has been...

Take a deep breath at...

18th of November 14:18 | Local News

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarFarm Windhoek on which IJG Trails is located, is one of several green spaces in Windhoek that the city leases to private...

Why your household waste is...

40 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] City of Windhoek has undertaken a household waste audit that continues until Friday 20November.The aim is to identify the quantity and composition...

Book now for ‘Miles’ and...

1 hour ago | Tourism

With a few weeks left before the festive season begins, several travellers are looking forward to taking a long-deserved break after the challenging year that...

2020 Hilux Legend: Die beste...

2 hours ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzDie Toyota Hilux is na meer as 50 jaar in Suider-Afrika die mees suksesvolle voertuigverkoper nóg.Ten spyte van die Covid-19-pandemie en gepaardgaande...

Ontwikkelaar in sop oor advertensie

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Ontwikkelaar is deur die stadsraad aangesê om ’n tweede advertensie in koerante te plaas ná die eerste sonder toestemming gedoen is en...

Council mulls over mobility project

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the 2019 Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (Tumi) global urban mobility challenge wassent back for discussion during a previous Windhoek City Council meeting,...

Top financial tips for young...

1 day - 17 November 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn WinklerAlthough student debt can be significant, and the desire to take advantage of one's youth can lead to some reckless spending, the...

Load More