Blood stocks at critical level

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) urgently requires blood donations to improve critically low stock levels.

NamBTS said that the blood donation ecosystem has been negatively affected by Covid-19. Blood collections have dropped significantly, with NamBTS currently only having three days of bloodstock for the whole country.

With December fast approaching and blood levels being low, it is a crucial time for the service to collect enough blood to be able to meet demand.

The December period leading into January is always a difficult time to collect blood as donors are busy preparing for holidays and then start travelling..

“This year has presented even more challenges as there is a significant decline in blood collections even before the holidays have commenced. Blood stock levels are already low leading into this crucial time of the year when we experience blood shortages and trauma incidents rise across the country,” said Zita Tobin, Manager: Donor Recruitment and PR for NamBTS.

She added that due to Covid-19, the service has seen a substantial drop in donations. “Educational institutions play a critical role in ensuring that we have healthy blood supply levels, and since March this year collecting donations from the educational sector has not been possible.”

If you are well and able to spare thirty minutes of your time, regular and new blood donors between the ages of 16-65 can donate at any of the fixed site centres in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, or Oshakati.

NamBTS has also scheduled numerous blood donation clinics in various towns throughout the festive season in a bid to avail the opportunity for Namibians countrywide to donate blood and help save lives.

Blood donors can donate at a number of venues this week and all blood types are needed.

