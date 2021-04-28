Blossom celebrates Africa

Blossom is amongst the top 20 in the Africa Music Challenge. Photo www.musicinafrica.net

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)

This comes after the AMC team held a virtual event over the weekend to reveal the Top 20 contestants for the Africa Theme Song Edition. The competition, which ran from 15 February to 31 March, attracted over 400 submissions from African artists.

Speaking at the announcement, event creator Leslie Koroma said that the competition is intended to provide opportunities for artists from all 55 African countries, as they lock horns in head-to-head competition as they vie for supremacy”.

He said that the Top 5 artists would be announced on 8 May. These five will then perform virtually on Africa Day (25 May), when the winner will be chosen.

Of the top 20 performers six each are from Nigeria and Botswana, two from Zambia and one each from Sierra Leone, eSwatini, South Africa, Cameroon, Namibia and South Sudan.

For artists to make it in the top 20, their songs had to be in adherence to the 2021 theme, which is celebrating Africa’s culture, its people, its food, its music and everything that makes Africa unique.

For more information about the Africa Music Challenge or to stay abreast of progress visit africamusicchallenge.com or www.facebook.com/AfricaMusicChallenge

