Blue bank awarded

Standard Bank's chief executive, Vetumbuavi Mungunda.

Standard Bank Namibia (SBN) was recently awarded the Best Investment Bank 2020 in Namibia by the reputable Global Banking & Finance Awards.

Global Banking & Finance Review is a world-renowned financial online and print publication offering a variety of information and news related products in finance, business, technology, trading investing, foreign exchange, as well as various other services.

To become the Best Investment Bank in the country and across the continent, Standard Bank is committed to being a catalyst for economic change, endeavouring to enhance the lives of fellow Namibians by doing the right business the right way.

According to the bank’s head of marketing and communications Magreth Mengo, the bank aims to drive Namibia’s growth, “and these awards are a manifestation of this resolve. They acknowledge our future-focused strategy, our engagement with digital innovation and the unswerving dedication of our staff. But most of all, the award bears testament to our highly-valued client partnerships, for it is these which bring the greatest reward.”

