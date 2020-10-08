Blue waters beckon

08 October 2020 | Sports

The first instalment of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year takes place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek this coming weekend, with swimmers competing in 850 events.
At the same time, Swakopmund and Oranjemund will host their Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala in their respective towns. Results from all three events will be combined to determine the outcomes.
With adherence to Covid-19 protocols, the gala is open to all registered clubs and swimmers.
“We are all very excited as this will be the first gala since Covid-19 started,” said the Namibia Swimming Union’s (NASU) President, Aileen Botha. “Swimmers are all in good shape and ready to put in exceptional performances.
“Swimming is one of the few Namibian sport codes that continues to perform well on regional and international platforms, and our gratitude goes to Bank Windhoek for making meaningful contributions to the sport over the years to help us achieve these accomplishments,” concluded Botha.
The gala starts on Friday and concludes on Saturday evening.

