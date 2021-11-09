Bluetick online clothing store to launch soon

MTC announced the launch of its online clothing store called Bluetick on the final day of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, allowing 18 Namibian designers to design products, determine selling prices, and MTC to sell on their behalf.

MTC public relations officer Erasmus Nekundi said the initiative was inspired by the desire to provide a platform for local designers and creatives to better market and sell their fashion to the ‘081 Nation’ and larger Namibian fashion space. “The global fashion industry has been significantly disrupted, with Covid affecting both the supply and demand sides. The goal of the Bluetick initiative is to uplift the Namibian fashion and design industry by creating opportunities for talented Namibian fashion designers to showcase their work and make a living from it.”



Major reach

According to Nekundi, the online store will allow local designers to reach approximately two million people on both a local and international scale.

“These designers have teamed up with MTC to create exclusive clothing for a variety of age groups, as well as MTC brand accessories. These designs will be exclusive to MTC, with the designers receiving a portion of Bluetick sales proceeds,” he said.

The MTC Bluetick designers were chosen based on a call for pitches.

Nekundi said designers who did not make it the first time have another chance because this will be a continuous process as the demand for local garments grows.

The designers chosen for the MTC Bluetick online store are Aina Shigwedha, Cynthia Likando, Disney Andreas, Ndaumbwa Elifas, Teofilus Ndapandula Maria, Muronga Oiva, Venessa Auchas, //Concept, Linrico Humphries, Gettie Ezolestine Mulokoshi, Jo-Maré Kisting, George Shiyepo Illarius, Kaino Ipuleni Matheus, Stephen Biko Gaeb, Metha N Uushona, Denise Andila Coimbra da Costa, Towa Mungandi and Tsatago Immanuel ||Garoeb.

The Bluetick store is set to launch on 01 December 2021. – Nampa

