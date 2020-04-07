Bocelli’s music for hope streamed on Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday (12 April), Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli delivers a solo performance at the historic Duomo in Milan on invitation of the City and of the cathedral.

“On the day on which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Sì’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” was how Bocelli said ‘yes’ to the City of Milan.

There will be no audience present and strictly no access for the public, but the concert will be streamed live globally on the tenor’s YouTube channel, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huTUOek4LgU&feature=youtu.be) from 18:00 (UK time)

In a concert representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world, the Duomo, a national and international landmark currently closed to all, will open its doors for Bocelli who will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world’s largest pipe organs.

The carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion, includes the well-loved Ave Maria setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria – uplifting sacred music repertoire on a day symbolic of the renewal of life.



